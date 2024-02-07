Limited Release at Costco Wholesale: New PROOF Hard Ice Cream

First-Ever Regulated Alcohol Level (5% ABV) Ice Cream Available in Selected Southern California and Hawaii Warehouse Locations Beginning Feb. 9.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Costco members in Southern California and Honolulu will soon be treated to super premium ice cream creations inspired by sophisticated classic cocktails when PROOF Hard Ice Cream introduces its new Chocolate Espresso Martini flavored hard ice cream in select warehouse locations beginning Feb. 9, just in time for the big game and Valentine's Day.

PROOF Hard Ice Cream will be available in Costco warehouse locations in Cypress, Hawthorne, Huntington Beach, Marina Del Rey, San Juan Capistrano, San Luis Obispo, Torrance, Fontana and Victorville, Calif., and in Iwilei, Honolulu. The Costco two-pint pack will retail for $14.99, while supplies last.

PROOF Hard Ice Cream is the first company to combine smooth creamy ice cream with the satisfying warmth of five percent alcohol by volume (5% ABV), producing its ice cream in small batches to ensure an indulgent experience you can taste and feel.

"We are pleased to offer this bold new product exclusively to Costco members in Southern California and Hawaii," said Jenn Randall, Founder and CEO, PROOF Hard Ice Cream. "Our Chocolate Espresso Martini flavored hard ice cream offers the perfect blend of creamy chocolate ice cream with chocolate-covered espresso beans and notes of vodka."

About PROOF Hard Ice Cream

PROOF Hard Ice Cream has pioneered a new dessert category with its innovative union of regulated levels of alcohol and premium ice cream, using proprietary formulas and production techniques to create a five percent alcohol by volume (5% ABV or 10 Proof) collection of flavors based on classic cocktails. PROOF's signature creamy texture is a result of having less air than other leading brands. PROOF Hard Ice Cream is currently available in six flavors: Chocolate Cherry Manhattan, Chocolate Espresso Martini, New York Cheesecake Martini, Sweet Caramel Old Fashioned, Strawberry Daiquiri Spritz, and Tropical Piña Colada. PROOF currently distributes its ice cream in tamper-resistant containers to adults 21 and older in South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri, and California, with additional states coming soon, as well as the opportunity to purchase online beginning this summer. A leader in social responsibility and responsible consumption, PROOF is a Universal Women-Led™ Certified Company headquartered in Columbia, S.C.

California Residents

California Residents

CONSUMING DISTILLED SPIRITS, BEER, COOLERS, WINE AND OTHER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES MAY INCREASE CANCER RISK, AND, DURING PREGNANCY, CAN CAUSE BIRTH DEFECTS.

