Limited Time Offer: Join Planet Fitness For $0 Enrollment, Then $10 A Month With No Commitment From Jan. 25 - 27

HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to get moving in 2021 with a special offer to join for $0 enrollment, then $10 a month with no commitment from January 25 – 27. As we continue to get back into our fitness routines in the New Year, Planet Fitness wants everyone to stay active and healthy in a clean, safe and spacious environment. Find the nearest club or join online here.

"As we think about our goals for the New Year, it's important to remember the immense physical and mental health benefits of working out, and the essential need for fitness in our lives," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "Our research shows that 91 percent* of those who made resolutions this year made one around fitness; we know that the biggest barrier for so many people is the motivation to just get started and there's no better place to safely start a routine and get active than at the Judgement Free Zone, all with no money down and just $10 a month."

Planet Fitness' top priority has always been keeping its members and employees safe. New and returning members alike will see first-hand the enhanced safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:



Touchless check-in (simply download the free Planet Fitness App, answer the COVID-19 wellness questions and scan your digital key tag to check in at the front desk)

A crowd meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check the club capacity in real-time before leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use – just look for the yellow flags throughout the floor

Social Fitnessing™ in which some cardio machines and equipment are marked out of use so members have ample space and separation for physical distancing

Requiring masks except while actively working out and in accordance with local restrictions

Employees receiving daily temperature checks and personal protective equipment, including having to wear a mask at all times

In addition, Planet Fitness' free App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 500 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Online survey conducted by Kelton Global to 1,003 nationally representative Americans ages 18 and over, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2020, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 2,086 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

