Limited Time Offer! Switch to Sprint and Get Galaxy S20 5G for $0 per Month - No Trade-in Required

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series, their first full 5G flagship lineup, Sprint (NYSE: S) is enriching its limited time launch offer – switch to Sprint or add a new line of service to an existing account and get Galaxy S20 5G for just $0 per month with Sprint Flex lease and no trade-in required.1

The Galaxy S20 series boasts unprecedented camera technologies and combines AI with Samsung's largest image sensor for stunning image quality. Galaxy S20 5G is 6.2 inches2 and comes in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink or Cloud Blue with 128 GB of internal memory. It has a 64MP super high-resolution camera and 30x zoom.

Prefer a larger screen?

Galaxy S20+ 5G is 6.7 inches and comes in Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray or Cloud Blue with 128 GB of internal memory. It has a 64MP super high-resolution camera and 30x zoom. With this offer, get Galaxy S20+ 5G for just $8.33 per month with Sprint Flex lease and no trade-in required.

Preorder is available now at www.sprint.com/GalaxyS205G. But don't hesitate – these special launch prices are only available for a limited time.

Sprint True Mobile 5G covers approximately 20 million people within nine metropolitan areas – Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.3 In these areas, customers with 5G devices are experiencing dramatically faster speeds. Sprint's average 5G download speed of 213 Mbps is more than 5X faster than Sprint's average LTE download speed.4 Visit www.sprint.com/sprint5G for more information on Sprint 5G and corresponding coverage maps.

1 Samsung Galaxy S20 5G $0/mo. after $41.67/mo. credit, Galaxy S20+ 5G $8.33/mo. after $41.67/mo. credit, or Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G $16.67/mo. after $41.67/mo. credit. Credits applied within 2 bills. Reqs. 18-mo. lease, new line of service, and approved credit. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Excludes tax.

2 Measured diagonally, Galaxy S20+'s screen size is 6.7" in the full rectangle and 6.5" with accounting for the rounded corners; and Galaxy S20 Ultra's screen size is 6.9" in the full rectangle and 6.7" with accounting for the rounded corners; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

3 5G coverage is limited in select cities. See sprint.com/sprint5G for actual coverage and availability.

4 Based on analysis by Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® data average download speeds for January 2020 of 4G (LTE) and 5G Beta (NR) results. Ookla® trademarks used under license and reprinted with permission.

