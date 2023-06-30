Limited Time to Store Your Wine? Wine Rack Concepts Offers Innovative Solution

CINCINNATI, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- That was the problem Wine Rack Concept's customer David in New Hampshire was facing. He had placed his wine in storage while his new home was being built and only had 2 months left before the scheduled delivery of his wine was going to arrive to the new home. He wanted to create a showcase wine cellar, but did not have time to wait for custom production lead-times. The solution? He requested a free design of his space using Wine Rack Concept's Classic Wine Racking Series (https://www.winerackconcepts.com/wine-racks-and-kits/wooden-wine-racks/classic-wine-racks). After a couple revisions he had the design finalized to the exact look he had been dreaming of. A little after 3 weeks the product was ready to be shipped out. The wine racks were installed well within the required deadline. 

Classic Wine Racking Cellar
Classic Wine Racking Cellar
Classic Wine Racking Cellar 2
Classic Wine Racking Cellar 2

The added benefit to David is he was not limited to a single wood or stain option. The Classic Wine Rack series is offered in Rustic Pine, Mahogany, Knotty Alder, and Premium Clear Redwood with a variety of stain options and an option to add lacquer. Ultimately David chose the Mahogany wood in the natural state. He was also able to use Wine Rack Concept's 7 foot wine racks to fit his existing ceiling height. With Wine Rack Concept's true radius curves and multiple column options able he was able to get a custom look at a lower price point and faster lead-time.

This wine cellar is beautiful!

