"Limitless AI" by Ouchhh Studio Receives US Premiere at Arts District Brooklyn

MARQUEE EVENT — 10 YEARS IN THE MAKING — BY RENOWNED

TURKISH ARTIST COLLECTIVE, OUCHHH STUDIO, CREATOR OF THE AWARD-WINNING, GLOBAL SENSATION "POETIC AI," SEEN BY MILLIONS WORLDWIDE

NEW, IMMERSIVE & EXPERIENTIAL VENUE

"ARTS DISTRICT BROOKLYN"

OFFICIALLY OPENS IN THE GREENPOINT SECTION OF NEW YORK CITY,

THURSDAY, JULY 28

www.ArtsDistrict.Live

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Limitless AI" by renowned contemporary Turkish artists Ferdi Alici and Eylul Alici of Ouchhh Studio (Istanbul) — creators of the award-winning, global sensation, "Poetic AI," seen by millions worldwide — officially bows in New York City on Thursday, July 28. "Limitless AI" marks the grand opening of ArtsDistrict Brooklyn, a state-of-the-art immersive and experiential arts venue, located in Greenpoint (25 Franklin Street). David Galpern and Charles Roy (Toronto-based, theatre and live entertainment producers) are co-founders and executive producers of the city's new entertainment destination.

Limitless AI

For ArtsDistrict Brooklyn (a/k/a AD/BK), Ferdi & Eylul Alici have reimagined and expanded their original "Poetic AI" work as "Limitless AI," a 60-minute show, and for the first time, unite five chapters of their work in which audiences move freely through an expansive space of swirling color and light, with images appearing and disappearing in a visual and auditory sensation that have captivated visitors from around the world. "Limitless AI" was created from vast datasets of painting, science, and nature that were fed into an artificial intelligence algorithm that taught itself to create new works derived from those sources — 15 billion Leonardo da Vinci paintings and brushstrokes, and millions of physics textbooks from Galileo to Stephen Hawking. The finale of "Limitless AI," titled Superstrings, is an interactive work that features a live musical performance at every show. Ouchhh Studio's AI computer collaborates with musicians and audience members to create art in real-time. Every single showing of "Limitless AI" will be different, never to be repeated again.

"Limitless AI" is presented as a 10,000 square-foot immersive experience and features over 60 4K laser projectors by Barco, with cutting-edge sound design by Meyer Sound. The five chapters are:

Poetic AI , Ouchhh's famed 2018 Paris exhibition

, Ouchhh's famed 2018 Paris exhibition Leonardo da Vinci : Wisdom of AI Light , showcasing artificial intelligence's own expression of the works of Leonardo da Vinci and the great Italian Renaissance masters

, showcasing artificial intelligence's own expression of the works of and the great Italian Renaissance masters Data Gate , featuring research from NASA's Kepler space telescope

, featuring research from Dark Machines , featuring data gathered from the Large Hadron Collider at CERN

, featuring data gathered from the Superstrings, a live musical performance at every show with a real-time projection of the performer's brainwave activity

Additionally, the "Leonardo da Vinci" chapter features a musical score by notable film composer Ludovico Einaudi ("Nomadland" and "The Father") and multidisciplinary Turkish-Canadian composer, artist, DJ and music producer, Mercan Dede.

In a special partnership with Music: Not Impossible , creators of Vibrotextile™ — inclusive, wearable technology that translates sound onto the skin through vibration, inspired by the deaf community — "Limitless AI" will offer a limited number of guests at every show the opportunity to adorn its revolutionary, wearable vest, translating live music into physical vibration on the skin in real-time. The wearable is accessible for Deaf and hard-of-hearing audience members, at no extra cost with an advance reservation and ticket purchase.

Additionally, as part of the venue opening, AD/BK will feature the US premiere of "Flight," and "Séance" the deeply intense, immersive, audio experiences that blend theatre, technology, and 360-degree sound. Created for thrill-seekers and novices alike by Darkfield (London), "Flight" and "Séance" are presented in complete darkness, inside customized 40-foot shipping containers, and have played to sold-out houses in the UK, Australia, Mexico, and South Korea.

AD/BK is not only a new arts home rooted in Brooklyn, NY, but AD/BK allows audiences to cross the analog/digital divide with collective experiences — unmediated by goggles or glasses — with original programming and curated content focused on immersive media across art, technology, science, music, film, live entertainment and more. The AD/BK 25,000 square-foot footprint has an open-air patio space. A café and NFT gallery with works for sale from the mainstage show is also planned for phase two of the venue, later this fall.

LOCATION, TICKETS & SHOWTIMES

AD/BK is located at 25 Franklin Street (Greenpoint) Brooklyn, NY 11222.

Tickets range from $30-$49.50. All three shows can be enjoyed in one outing, or purchased à la carte. For the playing schedule and showtimes, visit "tickets" at www.ArtsDistrict.live .

AD/BK CREATIVE TEAM

David Galpern (co-founder, producer); Charles Roy (co-founder, producer); Ferdi & Eylul Alici (artists-in-residence; co-creative directors); Ouchhh Studio (conceptual design). For Darkfield: Andrea Salazar (executive director), David Rosenberg & Glen Neath (artistic directors), Victoria Eyton (creative producer).

AD/BK FOUNDERS

ArtsDistrict Brooklyn founders David Galpern and Charles Roy have been creating immersive shows and venues and commercially viable entertainment for over 20 years. Based in Toronto, the innovative duo has conceived and produced tech-enabled Broadway-scale musicals, sold-out immersive entertainment experiences, live performance centres, and multiple immersive exhibition halls. They have partnered with some of the top experiential creators in the world, bringing together unparalleled creative talent and globally recognized IP. The work of the executive team has generated billions in box office revenue across live entertainment and film.

