LIMITLESS CEO Jas Mathur and Floyd Mayweather partner to launch CBD product line SMILZ

Additionally, the company is dedicated to remaining eco-conscious through sustainable farming practices by using absolutely zero pesticides during the cultivation process keeping its products untainted by harmful chemicals.

Mathur and Mayweather believe we exist in a life of Limitless possibilities. Every choice made opens an infinite number of doors that can change the direction of a person's life. As leading examples in the fitness industry, Mathur and Mayweather have diligently worked with scientists and farmers throughout the R&D phase of SMILZ to ensure every product is expertly packed with proprietary blends of fast-acting hemp CBD and the highest-quality botanical terpenes.

"At any time, you can check the lab results from third-party tests on the website. We want our customers to feel comfortable, safe, and satisfied the whole way—from the moment they confirm their purchase to the last drop they take from their bottle," adds Mathur.

The first line of products includes gummies, soft gels, full-spectrum oil, premium CBD isolate Columbian coffee, and available for purchase here .

Healthline calls SMILZ "the world's finest CBD brand for relaxation."

About SMILZ

Founded in 2020, SMILZ is a Los Angeles-based premium provider of high-quality CBD products. Utilizing a wide range of benefits and uses discovered for CBD over the years, SMILZ products contain non-psychoactive CBD. For more information, visit smilz.com or follow them on social media .

About Jas Mathur

Founder and CEO of Emblaze ONE Inc., Limitless Performance Inc. (LimitlessX), SMILZ , OneShot Keto , and Divatrim . Emblaze ONE Inc. is an award-winning global interactive and web development agency. Emblaze ONE Inc. is the powerhouse behind world-renowned brands. LimitlessX is a creative and empowering lifestyle agency specializing in the full spectrum of digital advertising and marketing.

