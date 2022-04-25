Limitless Space Institute announces release of the short film "Go Incredibly Fast"

We hope you enjoy the film, and if it leaves you inspired to learn more, engage! Enabling bold exploration of our outer solar system and the stars is an all-hands-on-deck challenge.

LSI is pleased to present the short inspirational-educational film titled "Go Incredibly Fast".

Godspeed! - The LSI Team

For the film's companion engineering note, see https://www.goincrediblyfast.com/

For more information on LSI, see https://www.limitlessspace.org/

Email Contact: [email protected]

About LSI

Limitless Space Institute is a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire and educate the next generation to travel beyond our solar system and to research and develop enabling technologies. LSI advances the pursuit of relevant deep space exploration R&D through the following student-engaging programs:

Internal R&D: pursuing in-house basic research at the Eagleworks Laboratories near Johnson Space Center.

External R&D: directly funding academia-led R&D projects through Grants.

Collaborative R&D: advancing research in collaboration with university partners.

Scholarships & Fellowships: awarding scholarships for undergraduate, graduate, and postdoc students.

Lab Boosters: awarding lab boosters to k-12 education initiatives focused on bold space exploration.

LSI was founded by Dr. Kam Ghaffarian, previously founder of the award-winning contractor Stinger Ghaffarian Technologies, and recognized by Ernst & Young as Entrepreneur of the Year. LSI's president is Brian "BK" Kelly, who served with NASA for 37 years, most recently as Director of Flight Operations, responsible for selecting astronauts and planning and implementing human spaceflight missions. Dr. Harold "Sonny" White leads LSI's Advanced R&D, bringing decades of research experience in the advanced power and propulsion domain, most recently serving as the NASA Johnson Space Center Engineering Directorate's Advanced Propulsion Theme Lead.

