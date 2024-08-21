Limmi adds nationally recognized expert in early disease detection and microbiome biology to Advisory Board

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limmi – an AI startup dedicated to transforming patient outcomes by rapidly discovering hidden patterns in life sciences data – announced that Professor of Urology at UT Health San Antonio, Dr. Michael Liss, M.D., Ph.D., has joined the company's Advisory Board. Dr. Liss brings a wealth of experience and expertise, particularly in the field of early cancer screening and innovative clinical trials.

Dr. Liss is widely recognized for his work in early cancer detection and treatment and has led numerous clinical trials that have significantly advanced the treatment of urologic cancers. Currently, Dr. Liss is the site principal investigator for SWOG, formerly the Southwest Oncology Group, one of the world's largest cooperative clinical trial groups. He also serves as the medical director of clinical research at University Health. Liss is also an active member of the cancer center's genetics and high-risk cancer screening clinic, focusing on patients at high risk for kidney and prostate cancer. His dedication to improving patient outcomes through innovative research aligns perfectly with Limmi's mission.

Limmi utilizes cutting-edge AI and deep learning methodologies on a platform built specifically for healthcare and biotech, offering their customers real-time predictions and insights to patients, radically changing the way their customers manage healthcare operations and patient health management.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Liss join our Advisory Board," said Trevor Vieweg, co-founder and Chairman of the Board at Limmi. "Dr. Liss's extensive background in early disease detection techniques and his commitment to advancing clinical research make him an invaluable addition to our team. His insights will be instrumental as we continue to develop and refine our AI-driven solutions."

Dr. Liss commented on his new role, "The potential of AI in transforming patient care is immense. Limmi's technology allows the ability to analyze vast amounts of data quickly and accurately, leading to more effective treatments and better patient outcomes. I am excited to contribute to Limmi's mission and help drive innovation in healthcare."

Dr. Liss's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Limmi as the company continues to expand its capabilities and impact in the healthcare sector and research universities. His expertise will be critical in guiding the development of new AI applications aimed at improving diagnostic accuracy, improving clinical operations, and enhancing overall patient care.

About Limmi

Limmi is an AI startup dedicated to transforming patient outcomes by rapidly discovering hidden patterns in life sciences data, turning them into actionable insights that make a difference in people's lives.

Unlike most AI solutions around biotech, pharma, and healthcare, regulatory requirements are not an afterthought at Limmi. Our technology and platforms have been developed to be HIPAA and FDA compliant from the first line of code, ensuring an inherent protection of sensitive patient information while adhering to stringent industry standards.

Unlike most AI solutions around biotech, pharma, and healthcare, regulatory requirements are not an afterthought at Limmi. Our technology and platforms have been developed to be HIPAA and FDA compliant from the first line of code, ensuring an inherent protection of sensitive patient information while adhering to stringent industry standards.

