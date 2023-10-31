Limmi announces AI powered Disease Insights Platform: Revolutionizing Cancer and Disease Early Detection and Risk Prediction

News provided by

Limmi

31 Oct, 2023, 11:13 ET

Harnessing Advanced AI-Powered Insights to Empower Researchers in the Fight Against Disease and Cancer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Limmi, a frontrunner in AI-powered healthcare models, proudly announces the launch of its Disease Insights Platform. Building on the success of the foundational Limmi platform, this innovative solution is poised to deliver profound insights for researchers, institutions, and companies focused on early disease and cancer detection, as well as risk prediction.

The US Healthcare system faces untenable rising costs, while patients continually suffer from late detection of disease, including cancer. To both save lives and healthcare costs, early detection and accurate and efficient risk assessment are critical. Limmi's Disease Insights Platform has been thoughtfully designed to address the common challenges researchers face when dealing with large sets of data, particularly complex health data. Limmi's Disease Insights Platform offers a suite of tools that amalgamate vast data sets with cutting-edge AI analysis. Features include: 

  • Comprehensive Data Integration: Seamlessly merge and analyze multiple data types, from genomic sequences to clinical records.
  • Advanced AI Modeling: Dive deep into complex patterns and correlations, enabling more accurate risk predictions and detection markers.
  • Collaborative Tools: Facilitate interdisciplinary research by enabling seamless collaboration between researchers, clinicians, and data scientists.
  • Real-time Analysis: Expedite research processes with real-time data processing and immediate insight generation, along with real time pipelines for continuous learning and training of models.

Bryan Ivory, President of Limmi, stated, "Our Disease Insights Platform is more than just a tool; it's a key element of solving fundamental issues in our healthcare system. We believe that by equipping researchers with the most advanced AI capabilities, we can accelerate breakthroughs in early detection and risk prediction and save lives while transforming the healthcare industry."

Dr. Karim Kader MD, PhD, professor of Urology at University of California San Diego, and a nationally recognized cancer surgeon, shared, "Limmi's platform is set to redefine how we approach disease research. Its seamless integration into various EMR platforms, coupled with its ability to take complex medical data allowing for researchers to assess real-time hypotheses make it an indispensable asset for current healthcare research."

By harnessing the Disease Insights Platform, researchers and organizations can streamline their operations, catalyze discoveries, and bring about more effective and personalized preventative measures and treatments. For many diseases, early detection through AI powered diagnostics can radically transform how disease is detected and managed, improving patient care and lowering costs.

With the Disease Insights Platform, Limmi underscores its commitment to harnessing the power of AI to fuel healthcare discovery. As researchers and institutions embrace this cutting-edge tool, the prospect of early disease detection and risk prediction edges ever closer to becoming a universally attainable reality.

SOURCE Limmi

Also from this source

Limmi Secures Investment from Vinergy Capital for Use of an Artificial Intelligence Powered Data & Analytics Platform for Optimizing Healthcare Operations

Limmi Secures Investment from Vinergy Capital for Use of an Artificial Intelligence Powered Data & Analytics Platform for Optimizing Healthcare Operations

Emerging as a leading platform in healthcare AI and data analytics, Limmi announced today a significant collaboration with Vinergy Capital to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.