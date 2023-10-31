Limmi announces AI powered Disease Insights Platform: Revolutionizing Cancer and Disease Early Detection and Risk Prediction

Harnessing Advanced AI-Powered Insights to Empower Researchers in the Fight Against Disease and Cancer

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Limmi, a frontrunner in AI-powered healthcare models, proudly announces the launch of its Disease Insights Platform. Building on the success of the foundational Limmi platform, this innovative solution is poised to deliver profound insights for researchers, institutions, and companies focused on early disease and cancer detection, as well as risk prediction.

The US Healthcare system faces untenable rising costs, while patients continually suffer from late detection of disease, including cancer. To both save lives and healthcare costs, early detection and accurate and efficient risk assessment are critical. Limmi's Disease Insights Platform has been thoughtfully designed to address the common challenges researchers face when dealing with large sets of data, particularly complex health data. Limmi's Disease Insights Platform offers a suite of tools that amalgamate vast data sets with cutting-edge AI analysis. Features include:

Comprehensive Data Integration: Seamlessly merge and analyze multiple data types, from genomic sequences to clinical records.

Seamlessly merge and analyze multiple data types, from genomic sequences to clinical records. Advanced AI Modeling: Dive deep into complex patterns and correlations, enabling more accurate risk predictions and detection markers.

Dive deep into complex patterns and correlations, enabling more accurate risk predictions and detection markers. Collaborative Tools: Facilitate interdisciplinary research by enabling seamless collaboration between researchers, clinicians, and data scientists.

Facilitate interdisciplinary research by enabling seamless collaboration between researchers, clinicians, and data scientists. Real-time Analysis: Expedite research processes with real-time data processing and immediate insight generation, along with real time pipelines for continuous learning and training of models.

Bryan Ivory, President of Limmi, stated, "Our Disease Insights Platform is more than just a tool; it's a key element of solving fundamental issues in our healthcare system. We believe that by equipping researchers with the most advanced AI capabilities, we can accelerate breakthroughs in early detection and risk prediction and save lives while transforming the healthcare industry."

Dr. Karim Kader MD, PhD, professor of Urology at University of California San Diego, and a nationally recognized cancer surgeon, shared, "Limmi's platform is set to redefine how we approach disease research. Its seamless integration into various EMR platforms, coupled with its ability to take complex medical data allowing for researchers to assess real-time hypotheses make it an indispensable asset for current healthcare research."

By harnessing the Disease Insights Platform, researchers and organizations can streamline their operations, catalyze discoveries, and bring about more effective and personalized preventative measures and treatments. For many diseases, early detection through AI powered diagnostics can radically transform how disease is detected and managed, improving patient care and lowering costs.

With the Disease Insights Platform, Limmi underscores its commitment to harnessing the power of AI to fuel healthcare discovery. As researchers and institutions embrace this cutting-edge tool, the prospect of early disease detection and risk prediction edges ever closer to becoming a universally attainable reality.

SOURCE Limmi