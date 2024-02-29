Limmi appoints artificial intelligence expert, Dr. John Moody, to its Advisory Board

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Limmi - an AI startup dedicated to transforming patient outcomes by rapidly discovering hidden patterns in life sciences data - announced that Dr. John Moody, an expert in machine learning and artificial intelligence applications, has joined the company's newly formed Advisory Board.

Limmi utilizes cutting-edge AI and deep learning methodologies on a platform built specifically for healthcare and biotech, offering their customers real-time predictions and insights to patients, radically changing the way their customers manage healthcare operations and patient health management.

"I am impressed by the work that Limmi has done in building a platform to leverage AI and ML in healthcare applications," states Dr. Moody, and continues, "AI and ML hold the potential of bringing accurate and early information to hundreds of millions of people through inexpensive non-invasive procedures, ultimately improving the quality of care and the efficiency of the healthcare system."

Dr. Moody currently serves as the Director of Operations Research and Principal Algorithms Architect for Viasat, a leading global satellite communications provider. He has previously led software development in financial services and market analysis. Dr. Moody holds a Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics from the University of California, San Diego, as well as a B.S. in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Moody join our advisory board," states co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Limmi, Bryan Ivory and adds, "Dr. Moody's tremendous expertise in software, artificial intelligence, and advanced mathematics will help to accelerate our efforts to unlock new insights in healthcare and ultimately improve patient outcomes."

About Limmi

Founded in 2022, Limmi is an AI startup dedicated to transforming patient outcomes by rapidly discovering hidden patterns in life sciences data, turning them into actionable insights that make a difference in people's lives.

Unlike most AI solutions around biotech, pharma, and healthcare, regulatory requirements are not an afterthought at Limmi. Our technology and platforms have been developed to be HIPAA and FDA compliant from the first line of code, ensuring an inherent protection of sensitive patient information while adhering to stringent industry standards.

