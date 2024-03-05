Limmi appoints nationally recognized cancer researcher, Dr. Kader, to its Board of Directors

Limmi utilizes cutting-edge AI and deep learning methodologies on a platform built specifically for healthcare and biotech, offering their customers real-time predictions and insights to patients, radically changing the way their customers manage healthcare operations and patient health management.

"We're in a desperate need at this time for solutions like the one Limmi is offering. We're creating all this big data that we don't know what to do with - because we're only human and we can not process all of the different data points that we get as clinicians in a sensical fashion." states Professor Kader, and continues, "As a surgeon scientist, I made a discovery regarding genetic risk in prostate cancer. I started a company commercializing this and what took me 15 years to prove to myself and to the world, I could have done in probably three to five years with Limmi's technology - and brought this product to patients much sooner."

In addition to being a board-certified urologist who specializes in detecting, treating, and preventing prostate cancer, Dr. Kader is nationally recognized for his expertise in performing robot-assisted radical cystectomy and urinary diversion for patients with bladder cancer. He holds several patents for genetic discoveries related to early detection of prostate cancer.

"We are very pleased to welcome Dr. Karim Kader to our board and we look forward to leveraging his talent, expertise, and veteran leadership as a researcher, innovator, and a practicing surgeon," states co-founder and Chairman of the Board at Limmi, Trevor Vieweg , and adds, "In addition to Dr. Kader's experience, we're also very excited to start working on new projects with him and his team, where I'm optimistic we will find profound novel insights in their troves of big data."

About Limmi

Founded in 2022, Limmi is an AI startup dedicated to transforming patient outcomes by rapidly discovering hidden patterns in life sciences data, turning them into actionable insights that make a difference in people's lives.

Unlike most AI solutions around biotech, pharma, and healthcare, regulatory requirements are not an afterthought at Limmi. Our technology and platforms have been developed to be HIPAA and FDA compliant from the first line of code, ensuring an inherent protection of sensitive patient information while adhering to stringent industry standards.

