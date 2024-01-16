Limmi Disease Insights Platform to be used in university hospital setting to improve detection of kidney stone disease recurrence

News provided by

Limmi

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limmi, a startup specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Data Insights for life sciences, today announced it will be using Limmi's disease insights platform in hospitals with an initial focus on kidney stone disease recurrence. 

UC San Diego Health will be the first site that will utilize the technology. 

 "We envision a future where we – through the use of AI - can reveal the hidden patterns of data, in order to assist in minimizing the reccurence of kidney stone disease and ultimately provide better care to patients," states Trevor Vieweg, Chairman of Limmi.

Limmi's Disease Insights Platform has been meticulously designed to address the common challenges researchers face when dealing with large sets of data, particularly complex health data. Limmi's Disease Insights Platform offers a suite of tools including advanced AI modeling, comprehensive data integration from all common healthcare data types, collaborative tools for researchers, and real-time analysis of continuous learning from real world data.

"We know that recurring kidney stones affect approximately 50% of patients—but we don't have a personalized risk predictor for individual patients. We have fortunately collected years of high quality kidney stone patient data to apply to Artificial Intelligence (AI). The goal is to create a high fidelity AI model that will predict an individual's risk of kidney stone recurrence", states Dr. Roger Sur, Professor of Urology at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Director, Comprehensive Kidney Stone Center, and urologist at UC San Diego Health.

In the near future, Limmi hopes to use AI with physicians to predict other diseases such as a person's risk of cancer, eventually growing into other areas of healthcare management in the future.

SOURCE Limmi

Also from this source

Limmi Strengthens Board with Addition of Healthcare Industry Executive and Technology Veteran

Limmi Strengthens Board with Addition of Healthcare Industry Executive and Technology Veteran

Limmi, a company specializing in AI-driven insights for life sciences, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with two key...
Limmi announces AI powered Disease Insights Platform: Revolutionizing Cancer and Disease Early Detection and Risk Prediction

Limmi announces AI powered Disease Insights Platform: Revolutionizing Cancer and Disease Early Detection and Risk Prediction

Limmi, a frontrunner in AI-powered healthcare models, proudly announces the launch of its Disease Insights Platform. Building on the success of the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.