Limmi Secures Investment from Vinergy Capital for Use of an Artificial Intelligence Powered Data & Analytics Platform for Optimizing Healthcare Operations

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging as a leading platform in healthcare AI and data analytics, Limmi announced today a significant collaboration with Vinergy Capital to transform healthcare operations management. Under the terms of the agreement, Vinergy will acquire up to 4% of the equity stock of Limmi in consideration for up to $862,500 in cash, and license IP from Limmi in exchange for equity stock in Vinergy Capital. Details of the transaction can be found in Vinergy's press release here. This partnership will allow Vinergy's keystone investment, Healthcare Accretion AI, to harness Limmi's state-of-the-art AI platform to scale and optimize their AI models focused on streamlining healthcare clinic operations, as Healthcare Accretion AI launches services into the trillion-dollar healthcare market.

The healthcare landscape is riddled with complex, fragmented, and sensitive patient health data. Traditional data and analysis platforms can struggle to deal with both the complexity and security requirements that this data necessitates. Limmi's FDA and HIPAA compliant data platform is designed from the ground up for health data, allowing Healthcare Accretion AI to process vast amounts of data at unprecedented speeds. The combination of Limmi and Healthcare Accretion AI technology provides advanced data analytics that help physicians and healthcare administrators improve resource management, lower overhead, and improve patient outcomes.

"Limmi's technology stands out as a game-changer, allowing us to rapidly improve healthcare operations by delivering cutting edge data analytics on an FDA and HIPAA compliant platform," said Michael Dalsin, Chair of Healthcare Accretion AI, Vinergy's keystone investment. "I am pleased Vinergy made this important and strategic investment as it can scale our proprietary trained models across healthcare facilities in the United States, a trillion-dollar market."

Bryan Ivory, CTO of Limmi, shared, "This collaboration is a testament to the transformative power of AI in the healthcare world. We are excited to support Healthcare Accretion AI and Vinergy in their quest to transform how healthcare operations are managed in the US, leading to lower physician burnout, improved patient outcomes, and greater efficiency in clinical operations."

The deal reinforces Limmi's commitment to bringing the transformative power of AI to healthcare and life sciences. As Vinergy leverages Limmi's technology to power their investments' AI capabilities, the broader healthcare ecosystem stands to benefit from more strategic and informed capital and resource allocation.

SOURCE Limmi