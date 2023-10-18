Limmi Secures Investment from Vinergy Capital for Use of an Artificial Intelligence Powered Data & Analytics Platform for Optimizing Healthcare Operations

News provided by

Limmi

18 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging as a leading platform in healthcare AI and data analytics, Limmi announced today a significant collaboration with Vinergy Capital to transform healthcare operations management. Under the terms of the agreement, Vinergy will acquire up to 4% of the equity stock of Limmi in consideration for up to $862,500 in cash, and license IP from Limmi in exchange for equity stock in Vinergy Capital. Details of the transaction can be found in Vinergy's press release here. This partnership will allow Vinergy's keystone investment, Healthcare Accretion AI, to harness Limmi's state-of-the-art AI platform to scale and optimize their AI models focused on streamlining healthcare clinic operations, as Healthcare Accretion AI launches services into the trillion-dollar healthcare market.

The healthcare landscape is riddled with complex, fragmented, and sensitive patient health data. Traditional data and analysis platforms can struggle to deal with both the complexity and security requirements that this data necessitates. Limmi's FDA and HIPAA compliant data platform is designed from the ground up for health data, allowing Healthcare Accretion AI to process vast amounts of data at unprecedented speeds. The combination of Limmi and Healthcare Accretion AI technology provides advanced data analytics that help physicians and healthcare administrators improve resource management, lower overhead, and improve patient outcomes.

"Limmi's technology stands out as a game-changer, allowing us to rapidly improve healthcare operations by delivering cutting edge data analytics on an FDA and HIPAA compliant platform," said Michael Dalsin, Chair of Healthcare Accretion AI, Vinergy's keystone investment. "I am pleased Vinergy made this important and strategic investment as it can scale our proprietary trained models across healthcare facilities in the United States, a trillion-dollar market."

Bryan Ivory, CTO of Limmi, shared, "This collaboration is a testament to the transformative power of AI in the healthcare world. We are excited to support Healthcare Accretion AI and Vinergy in their quest to transform how healthcare operations are managed in the US, leading to lower physician burnout, improved patient outcomes, and greater efficiency in clinical operations."

The deal reinforces Limmi's commitment to bringing the transformative power of AI to healthcare and life sciences. As Vinergy leverages Limmi's technology to power their investments' AI capabilities, the broader healthcare ecosystem stands to benefit from more strategic and informed capital and resource allocation.

SOURCE Limmi

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.