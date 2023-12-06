Limmi Strengthens Board with Addition of Healthcare Industry Executive and Technology Veteran

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Limmi, a company specializing in AI-driven insights for life sciences, today announced the expansion of its Board of Directors with two key appointments. Rob Lozuk, a healthcare executive and CEO of Syantra, a leader and innovator in liquid biopsy cancer and disease detection, along with Todd Lewis, Vice President at Viasat, a global satellite technology company, have been selected to join Limmi's leadership team.

Mr. Lozuk has spent the past 23 years successfully scaling and transacting commercially disruptive technologies across the healthcare arena. Prior to joining Syantra, Rob was the Chief Business Officer at Cardea, culminating in a sale to Paragraf and President of Specific Diagnostics, which was sold to biomerieux. As a public company officer, Rob led the global commercial and operating businesses at Sequenom, growing revenue more than 15X over 4 years. Prior to Sequenom, Rob was the P&L leader for ThermoFisher Scientific's Advanced Staining Business.

"Having seen the results that Limmi's AI solutions can provide, I'm excited to help steer the company towards even greater successes in improving patient outcomes through innovation," Mr. Lozuk said.

Mr. Lewis currently serves as VP & CTO of the Global Fixed Broadband business at Viasat, a global leader in satellite communications services. Mr. Lewis has spent his career focused on innovative and emerging technologies, including executive positions at Wildblue Communications and OnCommand Corporation.

"As Limmi enters a phase of accelerated growth, the insights and experience that Rob and Todd bring to our board are invaluable," said Trevor Vieweg, Chairman of Limmi. "Their arrival is perfectly timed to help us capitalize on the market opportunities ahead."

Limmi expects that the unique blend of skills and experiences the new board members bring will provide valuable insights and direction, supporting the company's growth and innovation in the application of AI to healthcare operations and early disease detection.

