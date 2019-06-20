Limo Anywhere Announces Limo Anywhere Academy, Its First-Ever Users Conference

DALLAS, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Limo Anywhere, the ground transportation industry's most widely used software solutions provider, is excited to be hosting its inaugural Users Conference in Ft. Worth, Texas, from Sept. 10-12, 2019. The goal of the conference is to empower Limo Anywhere customers to use the software to its fullest extent as they grow their businesses. Sean Arena, president of Limo Anywhere, explained the value of the conference:

With a software as comprehensive as Limo Anywhere, we frequently find many new and existing features are not utilized by our customers, which results in leaving revenue (or savings) on the table. With that in mind, we have established this exclusive opportunity for Limo Anywhere customers to dive into every facet of the platform, ensuring they unlock the full potential of the technology that helps them run their business every day.

Limo Anywhere has long been dedicated to providing multiple training opportunities for its clients, such as videos, blog posts, articles, and trade show demonstrations. In response to client requests for more advanced and immersive training, Limo Anywhere explored the idea of a user conference, a common offering of many software companies, which would provide education at a much more affordable rate than dedicated on-site training. A survey of its nearly 5,000 customers revealed widespread demand for the conference, which Limo Anywhere aptly named Limo Anywhere Academy.

Attendees will participate in a dozen sessions taught by Limo Anywhere and LMC Group training experts. They will go home with concrete learnings and steps they can immediately implement, such as hands-on training on advanced rate setup, which will help to maximize their profit margins. They will also have the chance to learn how to turn their website into a reservations machine, giving them an advantage over their competition by streamlining their businesses with Limo Anywhere's booking, scheduling, dispatch, and reservation management system.

In addition to these benefits, Limo Anywhere has just announced that Scott Solombrino, former president and CEO of Dav El | BostonCoach and current Executive Director and COO of GBTA, will be the keynote speaker at Limo Anywhere Academy. Solombrino is a legend, having spent more than 40 years in the industry as he developed the largest privately-owned ground transportation network in the world, with a fleet of 25,000 in 550 worldwide markets. With his vision and insight, Solombrino's remarks will be invaluable to the operators in attendance. Solombrino shared his personal perspective on events like Limo Anywhere Academy:

The industry events I attended during my years in the chauffeured car world were invaluable. The education, networking opportunities, and inspiration paid real dividends in my business. I'm excited to be a part of the Limo Anywhere Academy, which I know will enable Limo Anywhere's clients to use their software to its fullest potential.

Registration is currently open for Limo Anywhere Academy, with Early Bird Pricing set to expire June 30. To sign up, please visit www.LimoAnywhereAcademy.com

Media Contact:

Stephanie Carnes

770-262-8642

stephanie@limoanywhere.com

