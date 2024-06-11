Limo Miami Elevates Service Standards Through a Collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide

MIAMI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Limo Miami, a premier provider of luxury transportation services, is proud to announce a collaboration with Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on exceptional hospitality experiences. This synergy emphasizes Limo Miami's unwavering commitment to exceeding client expectations by leveraging Forbes Travel Guide's expertise in defining exceptional service standards.

Limo Miami, the premier luxury transportation service in Miami, is available throughout Greater Miami and surrounding areas with unparalleled service standards and a commitment to excellence. Limo Miami's 100% customer service guarantee and commitment to punctuality reinforce its reputation as a leader in the industry.

"We are delighted to work with Forbes Travel Guide to deliver memorable client experiences," says Limo Miami Founder Oguzhan "Oz" Akgun. "Their distinguished heritage and proven track record in shaping the hospitality industry will be instrumental in further refining our service offerings, including training our chauffeurs to deliver the unparalleled, Forbes Travel Guide-recognized service our clients expect."

"We are proud to collaborate with Limo Miami on this impactful program of development and training," said Silvia Nauta, Vice President of Service and Quality Development at Forbes Travel Guide. "Limo Miami is dedicated to providing its chauffeurs with the inspiration they need to continue to elevate service."

For over 60 years, Forbes Travel Guide has set the standard for luxury hospitality through its industry-leading professional development resources and prestigious Five-Star rating system for hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises. Through this collaboration, Limo Miami gains access to invaluable insights and training programs designed to cultivate a team of hospitality professionals dedicated to fostering client satisfaction.

About Limo Miami

Limo Miami, established in 2012 by Oguzhan "Oz" Akgun, is a premier luxury transportation provider offering a meticulously crafted journey steeped in personalized service. Whether you require reliable airport transfers, a sleek black car for a night out, or chauffeured transportation for corporate events, group outings, or roadshows, Limo Miami caters to your every need. Their fleet ensures a flawless arrival, while their team delivers five-star service. Limo Miami operates throughout Greater Miami and surrounding areas, and boasts a global network of 500 affiliates, providing seamless transportation solutions in key destinations worldwide, including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and London.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the global authority on genuine Five-Star service, provides world-class professional services to the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury retail, residential, healthcare and private clubs through bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and custom service standards. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, in addition to providing professional services, FTG is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruise ships. FTG's prestigious annual Star Awards can only be earned through the company's objective, in-person inspection process. For more information on FTG services, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

