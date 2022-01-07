Limoncello Frozen Yogurt Set to Kick Off the New Year at Pinkberry

This refreshing tart swirl will also be featured in a combination with crushed amaretti cookies and lemon zest.

"We know our citrus lovers will delight in this tart flavor that tastes just as refreshing as it looks," said Melissa Hubbell, senior director of marketing for Kahala Brands™, parent company of Pinkberry. "In Italy traditional limoncello is often served to finish off a meal, so we set out to create a dessert our guests can indulge in that's reminiscent of an Italian getaway."

At Pinkberry, guests can customize their swirl with a variety of toppings that include fresh, never frozen, fruit that is hand-cut in stores daily, along with premium granolas and nuts, specialty chocolates, and much more. Pinkberry is swirling with possibilities!

Promotional Flavor:

Limoncello

Promotional Combination:

Limoncello frozen yogurt topped with crushed amaretti cookies and lemon zest

About Pinkberry

Pinkberry® launched in Los Angeles, CA in 2005 as the original brand that reinvented frozen yogurt. Today, over a decade later, Pinkberry continues to create great tasting treats with fresh ingredients in an experience comprised of distinctive product, outstanding service and inspirational design. At Pinkberry you can taste the difference of an uncompromising commitment to quality and freshness. Most recently, Pinkberry was acquired by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world with a portfolio of 22 quick-service restaurant brands and approximately 2900 locations in 28 countries.

For more information, please visit www.Pinkberry.com.

SOURCE Pinkberry