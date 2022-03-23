Limonene Market - 42% of Growth To Originate From APAC | Food & Beverage Processing Segment To Be Significant For Revenue Generation | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Limonene Market: Growing demand for limonene in the cosmetics industry to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the limonene market is the growing demand for limonene in the cosmetics industry. The applications of limonene in cosmetics and personal care products have grown significantly in recent years, owing to its health benefits and the rising demand for organic personal care products. Due to its excellent penetration capacity and anti-inflammatory characteristics, D-Limonene is a popular choice in products for skincare regimes. Unlike volatile substances, bio-solvents such as limonene have antioxidant properties, which has increased their use in cosmetics. Limonene is used for personal skin care products like sun care, moisturizing skincare, anti-aging, and hair restructuring products. As a result, there is an increasing demand for organic cosmetics and personal care products, which is driving the growth of the global limonene market.

Limonene Market: Rising adoption as a solvent in the paint industry to be a major trend

The rising adoption as a solvent in the paint industry is another factor supporting the limonene market share growth. Limonene is a solvent that may be used to replace chlorinated hydrocarbons, chlorofluorocarbons, and other solvents. Limonene can also be used to remove oil and debris from painted surfaces. Thus, it is used for degreasing metals prior to industrial painting, for cleaning applications in the electronics sector, and in cleaning applications in the printing business. The European Commission and other federal government organizations have established new laws and regulations, such as the Eco-product Certification Scheme (ECS) for product categories like soaps and detergents, paints, and Food Items. These restrictions encourage manufacturers of paints and coatings to invest in bio-based raw materials, making them more environment-friendly. As a result of the increased need for natural raw materials in the paints and coatings industry, the demand for limonene is expected to rise during the forecast period, and we may expect the market in focus to witness positive growth.

Limonene Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio market research report segments the limonene market by End-user (food and beverage processing, pharmaceuticals, and personal care and cosmetics) and Geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA).

The limonene market share growth by the food and beverage processing segment is significant for revenue generation. Globally, the food and beverage sector is expanding at a steady rate, with new product and ingredient developments driving the growth of the industry. The growing demand for organic foods, especially from the elderly, health-conscious people, and parents worried about the health of their children, are driving factors for the food and beverage industry. The organic food category is growing at an exponential rate as more people across the world are choosing to consume food products that use organic ingredients, which is boosting the demand for limonene as it is a naturally occurring chemical used in enhancing flavor and as a food additive.

Limonene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.79% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 137.10 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.57 Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Astrra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Banner Chemicals Ltd, Citrosuco, Citrus Oleo, Ernesto Ventos SA, Florida Chemical Co., Mentha and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd., Recochem Inc., Shree Bankey Behari Lal Aromatics, and Sucorrico SA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

