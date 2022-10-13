LIMSABC Releases New Program to Assist StartUp Laboratories to Help Fight Ongoing Pandemic

LIMSABC, a leader in the world of laboratory information management systems (LIMS), has launched a new program to assist with the cost of startup labs by releasing a new contract pricing.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIMSABC, a leader in the world of laboratory information management systems (LIMS), has launched a new program to assist in the cost of startup labs by releasing a new contract pricing.

LIMSABC released a new program to help assist new startup labs with the cost of obtaining a LIMS system that is vital for efficient laboratory flow operations. By releasing the new laboratory startup pricing, it allows for new laboratories with a CLIA certification less than 12 months old to have discounted pricing to assist during the ramp-up period of growing a new business.

Gabriel Balint, the CEO of LIMSABC, said, "The pandemic showed us that labs are a crucial part of our healthcare system. We want to help startup labs by relieving the heavy financial startup costs so they can focus on providing patient care, results, and services faster." Mr. Balint continued, "During the ongoing pandemic, we are still seeing a rise and the need for laboratory assistance. We hope that releasing the new startup lab pricing it will allow better opportunities for some of these laboratories to have the necessary LIMS applications without the burden of the high cost."

LIMSABC is currently working with numerous laboratories to help with the ongoing fight against the pandemic. LIMSABC offers various services that create better access for providers and patients to get their results and maintain a faster turnaround time without losing quality. The services they provide are not just limited to the COVID pandemic but cover all areas of laboratory services, such as Molecular ID, Toxicology, and Microbiology. Additionally, they have several other areas of expertise that include billing modules, patient and physician portal access, and custom workflow processes based on your lab specialty.

To see more regarding services available, visit their website at limsabc.com and email [email protected].

