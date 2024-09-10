Lin Health Spotlighted as a Quarterfinalist for the Digital Health Hub Foundation: Digital Health Awards

Lin Health CEO and Co-Founder Yehuda Kogan will share an exciting announcement at the HLTH Conference on Oct. 22, 2024 Post this

As a Quarterfinalist, Lin stands out for its commitment to partnering with health systems, clinics, and payers to extend the care team through virtual delivery of high-touch and personalized pain recovery coaching, multidisciplinary clinical support, and evidence-based self-care resources, supported by an AI-driven platform purpose-built to holistically treat chronic pain. The company delivers hands-on support that drives patient engagement two to three times per week for six months on average with 80% of patients returning for the second month. This industry-leading patient adherence results in significant improvement in pain intensity within three months for 47% of Lin patients.

Lin is also a first-mover in bringing the new clinical and research understanding of primary pain to the market. This new medical diagnosis took effect in 2022, recognizing that the nervous system creates and amplifies pain, causing symptoms as diverse as migraines, irritable bowel syndrome, and back and joint pain.

"The WHO's inclusion of chronic primary pain in the ICD-11 marked a paradigm shift," said Lin Health CEO and Co-Founder Yehuda Kogan. "Targeting the nervous system is highly effective in treating all types of chronic pain, but this behavioral health-oriented intervention is inaccessible to most patients and providers because it's very high-touch and not yet included in standard medical training. Being named a Quarterfinalist reflects Lin Health's commitment to driving meaningful change in the healthcare landscape by offering more patients and providers access to this longitudinal chronic pain care that is highly scalable and affordable, non-invasive with no side effects, and – importantly – is human-led to keep the patient at the center of their care in collaboration with their referring provider."

The Digital Health Hub Foundation Awards honor outstanding health technologies and innovations dramatically transforming healthcare by improving healthcare speed, efficiency, and equity. The Consumer Wellness category highlights digital health products, services, and experiences designed to prioritize the overall well-being of consumers, empower them to take control of their health, and prevent health problems from occurring and/or worsening. Finalists will be announced Sept. 20, 2024 and the winners will be announced at the Grand Finale on Oct. 21, 2024 at the HLTH Conference in Las Vegas.

"This year has set a new benchmark for excellence, with a remarkable influx of global submissions showcasing groundbreaking innovations in digital health," said Chairman of the Digital Health Hub Foundation Mark Goldstein. "The level of ingenuity and commitment we've seen is truly inspiring. Congratulations to all of our Quarterfinalists for their outstanding achievements."

Lin Health CEO and Co-Founder Yehuda Kogan will also share an exciting announcement at the HLTH Conference on the Newsroom Stage at 2:10 p.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 22, 2024. To learn more and meet the Lin team at the conference, please contact [email protected] .

About Digital Health Hub Foundation

Our mission is to help the world's next best innovative healthcare companies scale and grow. Founded in 2017, on the campus of UCSF in San Francisco, our now 30,000 member community consists of thousands of early-to late-stage healthcare companies and highly qualified healthcare industry providers, payors, experts, mentors, investors, clinicians and researchers who participate in our annual awards ceremony where we bring together the industry to honor and validate the best of the best and celebrate the technological advances in healthcare and the impact it has.

About Lin Health

As a patient-centric organization, Lin Health is revolutionizing the gold standard in care for people with chronic pain. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, our low-risk, non-pharmacological approach comprehensively targets chronic primary pain as a new medical diagnosis in the ICD-11. Applying this new understanding of persistent pain, Lin partners with the nation's preeminent health systems, clinics, and health plans to disrupt the market and offer patients lasting relief with an evidence-based, high-touch, one-to-one behavioral health intervention delivered virtually. Our AI-based Care Platform provides rapid scalability and is on track to enable more than 1 million care interventions by the end of 2024 as we help thousands of patients reclaim their lives from chronic pain.

Lin is available to 24 million people with insurance coverage from Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, BlueCross BlueShield of Texas, Cigna Healthcare, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Humana, Medicare, and UnitedHealthcare.

Media contact:

