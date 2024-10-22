Lin Health to Collaborate with Mayo Clinic to Expand Access to Evidence-Based, Tech-Enabled Chronic Pain Care

Retraining the brain's neural circuitry through a behavioral health approach empowers people living with chronic pain to avoid costly and risky overtreatment

DENVER, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lin Health , a digital platform helping people reclaim their lives from chronic pain, is collaborating with Mayo Clinic to improve care transition support for patients who complete the Fibromyalgia Treatment Program on Mayo Clinic's campus in Rochester, Minnesota. Following the initial few months of results, the collaboration is slated to expand to support Mayo Clinic primary care patients in Arizona, providing an at-home, high-touch digital intervention that offers patients longitudinal, real-time support for chronic pain.

Chronic pain is a huge burden on the healthcare system, affecting more than one in five Americans and costing up to $635 billion annually . This complex condition with no one-size-fits-all solution is an underlying cause of many of the costliest problems in healthcare today: contributing to the current opioid crisis; driving up rates of comorbid mental health and addiction issues on top of disability; and resulting in overtreatment with expensive and risky interventions like spine surgery, which research finds can be unnecessary up to 60% of the time .

In 2022, the World Health Organization's ICD-11 medical diagnosis of chronic primary pain took effect. This recognized that pain can become the underlying disorder, based on decades-old clinical evidence that pain is also driven by bio-psycho-social factors, resulting in persistent pain created and amplified by the brain and nervous system despite no structural issue. This underscores the opportunity to improve clinical outcomes and cost savings by focusing treatment on the nervous system, including a newer back pain study demonstrating 98% of patients felt improvement in their chronic pain symptoms. Further, a June 2024 study showed emotional awareness and expression therapy (EAET) resulted in two-thirds of patients reporting a 30% or more reduction in pain, out-performing cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) with sustained impact up to 6-months after treatment.

Lin's behavioral health approach is rooted in this new research and clinical understanding, harnessing the most effective evidence-based techniques to offer uniquely personalized, highly scalable, one-to-one chronic pain care. Lin is collaborating with health systems, clinics, and payers under the Collaborative Care Model, leveraging its human-led, AI-driven platform to unite multi-specialty care teams and bridge gaps in the comprehensive treatment of chronic pain.

"As someone who lived with chronic pain for almost a decade, I know how much it can take away from families," said Lin Health CEO and Co-Founder Yehuda Kogan. "I am excited about the momentum we are seeing as we scale a different kind of digital health company truly focused on strengthening the patient-provider relationship, while deeply embedded in the healthcare system to solve urgent provider challenges. By collaborating with key players across diverse specialties, we are empowering providers to offer patients hope and validation with a first-line, non-invasive treatment option and opioid alternative for chronic pain."

About Lin Health

Lin Health empowers people to reclaim their lives from chronic pain through human-led, tech-enabled, highly personalized care. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, our holistic approach applies the latest neuroscience and behavioral health research to treat symptoms as diverse as migraines, IBS, and back and joint pain. We partner with health systems, clinics, and payers as an integrated extension of the care team to offer patients an affordable, immediately accessible, and non-pharmacological solution for highly prevalent neuroplastic pain. Our clinically validated behavioral health intervention targets the nervous system, incorporating multidisciplinary clinical guidance, high-touch coaching, evidence-based digital resources, and proprietary technology to improve patient outcomes, patient and provider satisfaction, and clinic success.

Our AI-based Care Platform provides rapid scalability and is on track to enable more than 1 million care interventions by the end of 2024. Lin Health is available to 27 million people covered by Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, BlueCross BlueShield of Texas, Cigna Healthcare, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Humana, Medicare, and UnitedHealthcare plans.

Lin Health has raised $15.4 million in funding to date, with the most recent round being $5.2 million led by aMoon, Mayo Clinic, Saban Ventures, Shoni Health Ventures, and Viola Ventures.

Learn more at www.lin.health

