Lina Addresses Healthcare Marketing Needs, Launches Digital Provider Directory to Facilitate Practice Growth

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for healthcare marketing support continues to rise among independent healthcare practitioners, Lina , a leading medical coworking company, has launched a comprehensive, Digital Provider Directory on their website.

Designed as a marketing tool to facilitate the growth of practices, the directory includes a personalized profile page for each Lina practitioner with a headshot, biography, Lina location, payment and insurance options, and website and contact information, which is easily accessible to potential and current patients.

According to a Google study, 77 percent of patients use search engines prior to booking appointments. Additionally, some patients who booked healthcare appointments ran three times more online searches than those who didn't. This highlights the research-oriented nature of consumers' healthcare journey, as they thoroughly evaluate numerous providers before taking action.

"We understand the marketing needs of healthcare providers in private practice," says Rachel Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Lina. "We are committed to creating solutions that help support and grow our providers' practices and celebrate the exceptional patient care they offer."

About Lina

Lina provides space, community, and support for independent health practitioners in private practice so they can focus on what they do best - high quality patient care. They offer private, customizable, and turnkey office suites for medical, mental health, and wellness practitioners. Lina currently operates locations in New York City and Aventura with plans for further expansion. To learn more about Lina, visit www.lina.co .

