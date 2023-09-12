Lina Addresses Healthcare Marketing Needs, Launches Digital Provider Directory to Facilitate Practice Growth

News provided by

Lina

12 Sep, 2023, 11:06 ET

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the need for healthcare marketing support continues to rise among independent healthcare practitioners, Lina, a leading medical coworking company, has launched a comprehensive, Digital Provider Directory on their website.

Designed as a marketing tool to facilitate the growth of practices, the directory includes a personalized profile page for each Lina practitioner with a headshot, biography, Lina location, payment and insurance options, and website and contact information, which is easily accessible to potential and current patients.

According to a Google study, 77 percent of patients use search engines prior to booking appointments. Additionally, some patients who booked healthcare appointments ran three times more online searches than those who didn't. This highlights the research-oriented nature of consumers' healthcare journey, as they thoroughly evaluate numerous providers before taking action.

"We understand the marketing needs of healthcare providers in private practice," says Rachel Puri, Co-Founder and CEO of Lina. "We are committed to creating solutions that help support and grow our providers' practices and celebrate the exceptional patient care they offer."

About Lina
Lina provides space, community, and support for independent health practitioners in private practice so they can focus on what they do best - high quality patient care. They offer private, customizable, and turnkey office suites for medical, mental health, and wellness practitioners. Lina currently operates locations in New York City and Aventura with plans for further expansion. To learn more about Lina, visit www.lina.co.

SOURCE Lina

Also from this source

Medical Coworking Leader Lina Announces Rachel Puri as CEO

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.