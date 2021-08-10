LiNA Medical USA and FEMSelect Announce National Launch of the EnPlace® Pelvic Floor Ligament Fixation System

NORCROSS, Ga., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiNA Medical USA and FEMSelect today announced the national launch of FEMSelect's EnPlace® pelvic floor ligament fixation system. The EnPlace technology will now be available nationwide via LiNA Medical USA's specialized sales force, on behalf of FEMSelect, the developer of EnPlace.

The EnPlace patented delivery system enables the precise guidance, insertion and deployment of a small, nitinol anchor for pelvic floor ligament fixation. The approach is performed with minimal dissection and no mesh.

This nationwide launch will now enable access to the technology across the US for both pelvic floor repair surgeons and the applicable patients who have not had this option available previously.

"We are pleased to offer the EnPlace system nationwide following months of preparations and productive training meetings for our sales force," said Lars Melbye, President of LiNA Medical USA. "LiNA has been impressed with market feedback in the initial pilot territories and is looking forward to offering the EnPlace system to qualified surgeons across the US who are looking for a system to enable a minimally invasive approach for their apical pelvic organ prolapse patients."

"Studies show that nearly 50% of women over the age of 50 have pelvic organ prolapse. In the US, that would equate to 30 million women yet only 3 million women are diagnosed and only 15% of them are treated as there is no minimally invasive option. With the guidance of LiNA's sales team, we look forward to the EnPlace innovation reaching women across the US," said Debbie Garner, Co-CEO of FEMSelect.

For more information about the EnPlace system, please contact [email protected] or visit https://femselect.com.

About LiNA Medical USA

LiNA Medical USA specializes in selling innovative, minimally invasive devices in the fields of gynecology and urology. The company is dedicated to partnering with organizations that offer related products that improve the lives of patients and the healthcare professionals that treat them. For more information, visit: https://linamed.com.

About FEMSelect

FEMSelect is a women-led company with a mission to make a lasting impact on women's health by delivering innovative technologies that provide consistent results in a patient-centric manner and dramatically improve outcomes for women. For more information, visit: https://femselect.com.

SOURCE LiNA Medical USA; FEMSelect

