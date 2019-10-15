Lina Wertmüller - The First Female Director To Be Nominated For An Academy Award® Back In 1977 For Her Film SEVEN BEAUTIES- To Be Celebrated During A Special Upcoming Trip To Los Angeles Where She Is Set To Receive An Honorary Oscar®

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Genoma Films announces Oscar® nominated Italian director Lina Wertmüller, the first female director ever nominated for an Academy Award®, will attend numerous celebrations during her upcoming trip to Los Angeles, where she is set to receive an Honorary Oscar® at this year's Governors Awards, on Sunday, October 27th, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, October 28th. Wertmüller was nominated for an Academy Award® in 1977 for her film SEVEN BEAUTIES.

Celebrations are being spearheaded by Genoma Films, which helped to fund the restoration of the film SEVEN BEAUTIES earlier this year, and by the Sardinia Film Commission Foundation, the region where Wertmüller shot her unforgettable film SWEPT AWAY.

On October 20th and 25th, cinephiles will be able to attend a retrospective of Wertmüller's films at the American Cinematheque's Aero Theatre in Santa Monica. Fans can receive more information on each of the films and exact screening times by visiting the American Cinematheque website. Lina Wertmüller will make a special brief introduction at the 7:30 pm screening of SEVEN BEAUTIES on October 25th.

SEVEN BEAUTIES which was nominated for a Golden Globe® and four Academy Awards®, was restored on 35 mm film by the Cineteca Nazionale (the National film archives) thanks to funding from Genoma Films earlier this year.

"It was extremely important to us at Genoma Films to restore the film SEVEN BEAUTIES as part of this celebration of Lina and her career as a female filmmaker," said Paolo Rossi Pisu, President of Genoma Films. "We were thrilled when we learned that Lina was being awarded the honorary Oscar® and were very excited to honor her during this special time."

Wertmüller commented, "I would like to thank Genoma Films and its President Paolo Rossi Pisu, as well as the Cineteca Nazionale, who helped restore the film SEVEN BEAUTIES, which screened earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, and will have a special screening at the Aero Theater in Los Angeles. I can't wait for fans of the film to have the opportunity to see it fully restored and on the big screen. I am so grateful to be receiving an honorary Oscar and to everyone who has put together these wonderful celebrations in my honor."

Honorary celebrations will kickoff on Thursday, October 24th with a special private event and screening of Valerio Ruiz' docufilm BEHIND THE WHITE GLASSES, and a special Q and A with its director. The Consul General of Italy, Silvia Chiave along with the Director of the Italian Culture Institute, Valeria Rumori will present Wertmüller with the IIC Los Angeles Creative Award, an acknowledgment of the Italian excellency in the world in every creative sector.

Sunday, October 27th, Wertmüller is set to receive an honorary Oscar® at the 2019 Governors Awards. On Monday, October 28th, she will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Additional private events are being held throughout her visit including a special luncheon hosted by Martha De Laurentiis and a "True Italian Taste" gala dinner co-hosted by IACCW and Italian soccer superstar Alessandro Del Piero at his LA restaurant, N.10.

