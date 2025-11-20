Linc Housing Opens Two More Project Homekey Communities with 177 New Affordable and Supportive Apartments in Long Beach

Zephyr and Crescent Deliver Permanent Homes and Wraparound Services for People Who Have Experienced Homelessness

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Linc Housing, a Long Beach-based nonprofit developer of affordable and supportive housing, joined Zephyr residents, officials from Los Angeles County and the City of Long Beach, as well as other development partners to celebrate the completed renovations of two California Project Homekey sites - Zephyr and Crescent.

On November 19, Linc gathered with residents, partners and funders to celebrate the grand opening of Zephyr and Crescent. Left to right: Suny Lay Chang, President and COO, Linc Housing; Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson; Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn; Rebecca Clark, CEO, Linc Housing; and Everett Orrick, Board Chair, Linc Housing.

"I think the public appreciates that we are using existing buildings to create housing faster, smarter, more cost-effectively than ever before," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. "The State's Project Homekey program has been a game changer for us. By partnering with Linc Housing and using state funding to convert these two buildings, we have 177 new apartments for the people who most need them in Long Beach. We need to address the homelessness crisis with the urgency it demands, and I appreciate the City of Long Beach and Mayor Rex Richardson for being my partner in this work and being willing to embrace solutions."

According to the 2025 point-in-time count, 3,595 people in the City of Long Beach were experiencing homelessness, representing a 6.5% increase from the previous year. As the region continues to confront an urgent housing shortage and rising homelessness, these new communities mark critical progress in expanding access to permanent, service-enriched homes that help people rebuild their lives.

"Zephyr and Crescent have transformed former motels into welcoming, supportive homes for people on the path from homelessness to stability and independence," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "We are committed to expanding supportive housing options across Long Beach because everyone deserves a safe and dignified home with a real chance to build a more stable future."

Zephyr, located at 1133 Atlantic Avenue, includes 135 studio apartments and two manager's units, and Crescent, located at 5665 E. 7th Street, has 39 studios and one manager's unit. Both communities include a community room, outdoor spaces, and private offices for case management. In all, Linc has four Project Homekey communities with nearly 400 apartments, most with wraparound supportive services.

Lashawn, a new resident at Zephyr, has always been hardworking and independent, juggling multiple jobs to make ends meet. But after her apartment flooded, the water damage and mold made it unlivable and left her seriously ill, with severe rashes, swelling and difficulty breathing. When her landlord failed to fix the problems, she was forced to leave and spent more than a year without stable housing, staying with friends or sleeping outside. After connecting with the Long Beach Multi-Service Center, she moved into temporary housing until she was approved for a home at Zephyr. "When I saw the Welcome Home sign in my apartment, I couldn't believe it was real," she said. "Now it's peaceful, my health has improved, and I finally feel safe again."

Zephyr and Crescent join Atlas in Los Angeles, which opened earlier this year, and Azure in Anaheim, scheduled to open in early 2026 – all named after butterflies, which are symbols of transformation, rebirth and embracing change. Project Homekey is the State of California's groundbreaking initiative to transform underused properties into long-term affordable and supportive housing. Before the renovations, Zephyr was a Holiday Inn and Crescent was a Motel 6 – and both were used during the COVID pandemic as temporary housing prior to the County selecting Linc to convert the units to permanent housing.

"At Linc Housing, our mission is to create communities where every person has the stability and opportunity to thrive," said Suny Lay Chang, president and COO, Linc Housing. "Together, Zephyr and Crescent demonstrate how Long Beach and Los Angeles County are leveraging Project Homekey to tackle the region's housing shortage head-on, creating pathways to healing, belonging and hope."

The majority of financing for the initial acquisitions came from Project Homekey funds from the California Department of Housing and Community Development, administered by Los Angeles County. Other sources of funding come from the American Rescue Plan Act, permanent loan commitments from Freddie Mac through Capital One, and construction loans from Genesis LA (Crescent) and Sterling Bank (Zephyr). The Long Beach Housing Authority provides project-based Section 8 rental vouchers for both properties.

With funding support from Los Angeles County Department of Health Services/Housing for Health, residents receive wraparound services and case management to ensure they thrive. Supportive services include mental and physical health services, employment counseling and job placement, education, substance use counseling, money management, assistance in obtaining and maintaining benefits, and referrals to community-based services and resources.

Renovations on Zephyr and Crescent began in March 2024 with designs by Sparano + Mooney Architecture, Inc. and construction by Imperial Contracting. Zephyr is nearly fully occupied, and Crescent will begin to welcome residents this month. All homes are for households at or below 30% of area median income.

Linc Housing, one of California's leading nonprofit developers of affordable housing, is committed to building communities and strengthening neighborhoods for underserved populations. Linc has developed more than 10,000 homes in 100 communities statewide. Known for its excellent design, outstanding management, and life-enhancing resident services, Linc has more than 40 years of experience serving families, seniors, individuals with special needs, and local governments. For more information, visit www.linchousing.org. To donate, visit www.linchousing.org/donate. To stay connected and join the conversation on social media, follow on Instagram @linchousing, LinkedIn Linc Housing, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) @LincHousing.

