LINC, The Learning Innovation Catalyst Awards In-Kind Grants to Meet the Critical Needs of School Systems During the Pandemic

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LINC, the Learning Innovation Catalyst, announced thirteen grants to school systems to meet their critical needs in supporting high quality learning during the pandemic. The grant winners will receive a bundle of services from LINC, the national leader in professional development for Remote, Blended and Hybrid Learning.

The grants are generously supported by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Silicon Valley Community Foundation. The grantees, awarded through a rigorous review process include schools and districts from across the United States, are:

The Archdiocese of New Orleans , New Orleans, Louisiana

, Chicago Public Schools, Chicago, Illinois , Josiah L. Pickard Elementary School

Public Schools, , Josiah L. Pickard Elementary School Community College Prep Academy, Washington D.C.

NYCDOE: District 14/P.S. 59 The William Floyd School, Brooklyn, NY

NYCDOE: District 31/P.S. 19R The Curtis School, Staten Island, NY

NYCDOE: District 32, Brooklyn, NY

East Hartford Public Schools, Hartford, Connecticut

Public Schools, Gunnison Watershed School District, Gunnison, Colorado

Rochester School District: Martin Luther King Jr. School #9, Rochester, NY

School District: Martin Luther King Jr. School #9, Nevada Department of Education, Las Vegas, Nevada

Spring Independent School District, Houston, Texas

Stanislaus County Office of Education, Modesto, California

Webutuck Central School District, Amenia, New York

Jason Green, LINC's co-founder and co-CEO said, "We are thrilled to partner with CZI and the Silicon Community Foundation to offer meaningful support to schools across the country. This may be the most challenging school year educators have ever faced in ensuring students get the learning experiences they need. We are proud to be part of the solution."

The grants consist of a combination of LINC's professional development services including synchronous and asynchronous content, coaching, and planning support, along with collaborative cohorts facilitated through LINC's award-winning virtual professional learning platform and experienced team of educators.

LINC will kick off this exciting work at its upcoming LINCstream with an orientation session during the LINCstream Virtual Conference taking place on December 1-3, 2020.

To learn more, visit linclearning.com.

About LINC:

LINC, the Learning Innovation Catalyst, supports educators as agents of innovative classroom transformation, equipped to prepare all students for their rapidly changing world. LINC assists educators in developing innovative, student-centered practices where all students' learning needs are met.

