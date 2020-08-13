LINC, the New Antimicrobial Everyday Carry Tool Set to Launch on Kickstarter

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LINC, the new antimicrobial everyday carry tool, announces plans for a Kickstarter campaign launching Aug. 19 to help people get back to living life to the fullest in a safe and hygienic way.

A recent Harris Poll* survey showed that 86 percent of Americans are 'concerned' about the outcome of the pandemic on their everyday lives and 28 percent intend to wear gloves most of the time when out in public.

LINC an antimicrobial tool for contact-free doors, buttons and surfaces

"As soon as the pandemic hit us, we started working on ways to help flatten the curve and help people get through this crisis," explains LINC Cofounder Troy Crosby, a CNC programmer and machinist. "When I saw an ad for a doorknob attachment it hit me, we need a tool that people carry everywhere with them to open doors of all shapes and sizes to avoid contact with germs in public or common areas."

LINC is designed to open doors plus a lot more:

It works with round doorknobs, push and pull door, lever handles, push panels and deadbolts.

People can use LINC on touch-screens like ordering kiosks, way-finding maps, tablets and bank machine screens.

Its strong hook design, made with aircraft aluminum, can lift up to 125 lbs so it's great for carrying grocery bags, lifting garbage can lids, opening the mailbox or just about anything.

See a demonstration video here.

LINC is designed to be 100% antimicrobial. Its anodized finish, which gives it durability and vibrant color, has been coated with a mechanical micropolymer to give it similar antimicrobial properties as copper. The rubber has antimicrobial additives to match the aluminum body and is also latex-free.

"COVID-19 has shown us we are all LINC'd," says LINC Co-founder Karl Miller. "In the 'new normal' people never leave home without bringing a mask. They'll want to take a LINC too, to keep themselves and their families safe from germs."

