Lincata Announces New Leadership & Platform Enhancements, Paving the Way for Further U.S. Expansion

Former COO Rick Carpani named president to guide Lincata's rapid nationwide growth and oversee development of groundbreaking features that transform the digital patient experience

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincata today announced the appointment of Rick Carpani as the company's new president. The new leadership comes as Lincata continues to evolve and sharpen its focus on the U.S. market, enabling more hospitals and health systems nationwide to leverage its innovative in-room digital marketing solution to compete in an increasingly competitive healthcare environment.

"I am excited to lead the Lincata team as we continue to develop new solution features that allow us to fill critical gaps in healthcare's digital front door," said Carpani. "Hospitals and health systems invest millions to acquire and engage patients digitally, but the missing link lies in patient hospital rooms. Connecting existing, in-room TVs with patient-focused content is an incredible opportunity to improve access to care, build patient loyalty, and create an overall better patient experience – all of which contribute to health system profitability.

Carpani brings 30 years of financial and technology leadership. Most recently, he was chief operating officer (COO) of Lincata's European division, Lincor, whose products have been used for over a decade by dozens of hospitals around the globe. Launched in November 2023, Lincata focuses solely on the U.S. market, where health systems are forced to compete for patients by enhancing digital engagement.

Lincata's LincTV is an innovative device that connects to existing TV assets, transforming television screens into interactive digital hubs that unlock revenue opportunities by increasing in-network access to vertical services. The company continues to innovate, enhancing the solution with new features and functionality that integrate clinical information from electronic medical record systems (EMRs) and other core systems. The latest updates include:

The new "Welcome Feature" - acts as a dynamic healthcare system billboard, facilitating the launch of welcome videos, showcasing amenities, introducing medical staff, and presenting vertical services.

- acts as a dynamic healthcare system billboard, facilitating the launch of welcome videos, showcasing amenities, introducing medical staff, and presenting vertical services. The "Your Next Steps" feature - displays patients' next steps in the discharge summary and care plan. This includes organizing medications, appointments, instructions, and goals into distinct views aimed at educating, motivating, and linking patients to additional follow-ups and vertical services.

Lincata screens also display a QR code that conveniently guides patients to the hospital's mobile app or patient portal. The system is equipped with intelligent search functionalities to facilitate the scheduling of crucial follow-up appointments to ensure patient engagement post-discharge.

About Lincata

Lincata is the in-room digital marketing platform that intelligently connects your hospital's existing in-room TVs to your marketing content and digital strategy for the purposes of increasing revenue, reducing re-admissions, and delivering quality outcomes. By linking patient data with coordinated clinical services and relevant patient education content on screen, the Lincata platform increases loyalty to your health system with patients at the best possible time: when patients are focused on in-room screens, managing their care, and physically present to understand the next steps in their health continuum. Lincata's European division is Lincor, whose products have been used for more than a decade by more than 90 hospitals around the globe. Visit www.Lincata.com for more information.

