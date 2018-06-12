Lincoln 1st Bank Appoints Chief Financial Officer and Vice President

"We are extremely excited about the addition of Erik J. Terpstra to our executive team at Lincoln 1st Bank," said Philip B. Vaz, COO and Executive Vice President of Lincoln 1st Bank. "Erik is a highly qualified financial executive who will bring strong leadership and sound financial experience to our institution."

"As a community bank, Lincoln 1st Bank strives to provide individuals, professionals, and businesses with the means to achieve their financial goals. Erik's addition to the Bank's executive team will further support the Bank's mission and competitive edge."

About Lincoln Park Bancorp

Established in 1923 and headquartered in Lincoln Park, N.J., Lincoln Park Bancorp (OTC Bulletin Board: LPBC) through its wholly owned subsidiary Lincoln 1st Bank operates 2 branch banking locations in Lincoln Park and Montville, New Jersey. The Bank provides business and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, along with retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please visit www.mylincoln1st.com.

