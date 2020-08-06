Lincoln Avenue Capital CEO Jeremy Bronfman Joins Forbes Real Estate Council

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Bronfman has been accepted into the Forbes Real Estate Council, an invitation-only community for senior-level executives in the real estate industry.

A mission-driven business with a savvy team of dedicated, industry-leading talent, Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable housing—with more than 9,000 units at 47 properties across 10 states.

"Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world," Forbes Councils founder Scott Gerber said. "We are honored to welcome Jeremy Bronfman into the community."

As a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council, Bronfman will join a collaborative network of real estate and affordable housing disruptors who provide thought leadership in the industry.

"I am thrilled to have been selected to join leading industry voices on the Forbes Real Estate Council," Bronfman said. "Affordable housing is a major civil rights issue of our time. As the lines between philanthropy and business blur like never before, we believe that mission-driven businesses like ours have a critical role. I look forward to sharing insights from Lincoln Avenue Capital's work on Forbes Councils."

Bronfman was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Before co-founding Lincoln Avenue Capital in 2016, he served as CEO of Enigma Technologies Inc., a software company with Fortune 500 investors. Bronfman holds a BA from Stanford University and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School.

About Lincoln Avenue Capital: Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for low-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a values-driven organization with a portfolio of 47 properties, comprising more than 9,000 units.

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Capital

Related Links

https://lincolnavecap.com

