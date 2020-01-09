Lincoln Avenue Capital COO Zack Ulman Joins Forbes Real Estate Business Council

Ulman was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Previously, Ulman was a Principal at Bain & Company in New York City.

"Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world," Forbes Councils founder Scott Gerber said. "We are honored to welcome Zack into the community."

As a council member, Ulman will connect and collaborate with other respected real estate leaders. He will also work with the council's editorial team to share his expertise and insights on trends in affordable housing on Forbes.com.

"I am thrilled to have been chosen to join leading industry voices on the Forbes Real Estate Council," Ulman said. "Lincoln Avenue Capital is a mission-driven company that is working to preserve and create affordable housing across the country. I am looking forward to sharing more about our approach with Forbes readers and fellow Council members."

About Lincoln Avenue Capital: Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for low-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a values-driven organization with a portfolio of 47 properties, comprising more than 9,000 units.

About Forbes Councils: Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Real Estate Business Council, visit forbesrealestatecouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

