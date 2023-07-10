Lincoln Avenue Capital Hosts Family Resource Day Event for Affordable Housing Residents in San Diego

Residents of Sea Breeze Apartments connected with local service organizations that offer social services, community programming and other resources. Additional photos available upon request.

SAN DIEGO, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Capital (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, hosted a Family Resource Day event for residents of Sea Breeze Apartments, which provide high-quality homes for lower-income families in San Diego.

"Our Family Resource Days provide valuable opportunities for our residents to connect with local organizations and discover key resources that are available in their communities," said Lincoln Avenue Capital CEO Jeremy Bronfman. "We are proud to partner with some of San Diego's leading service providers to support our Sea Breeze residents."

The Family Resource Day featured representatives from local nonprofit organizations including SAY San Diego, Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego, Family Health Centers of San Diego, County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, St. Paul's PACE and YMCA of San Diego. These groups shared information with residents about youth programs, community development, affordable health care and other social services. Residents also received a complimentary meal from a local food truck.

"We are committed to supporting and improving the overall health and wellness of our residents through community events such as Family Resource Days which provide our residents with the opportunity to discover and access local resources, as well as support building a deeper sense of community," said Rebecca Schultz, LAC Vice President of Asset Management.

LAC regularly hosts Family Resource Days at its affordable housing properties across the country in conjunction with Fairview Housing Partners, a national nonprofit affordable housing organization.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Capital is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization that serves residents across 22 states, with a portfolio of 120 properties comprising 22,000+ units.

About Fairview: Fairview Housing Partners is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to expanding access to quality, affordable homes where they are most needed. Fairview's work includes owning and developing affordable housing properties, including through joint ventures with industry partners; facilitating capital investments that improve the quality, sustainability and resilience of properties; and providing resident services to support the health and well-being of our communities.

Lincoln Avenue Capital

