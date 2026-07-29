Lincoln Avenue Communities and Housing Authority of Salt Lake City Break Ground on New Affordable Housing Development

Erma's at Fairmont will be the developer's first ground-up construction in the State of Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, and the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City (HASLC), the largest affordable housing provider in the Salt Lake Valley, recently broke ground on Erma's at Fairmont, a 110-unit affordable senior housing development rising on the edge of Fairmont Park in Salt Lake City's Sugar House neighborhood.

Lincoln Avenue Communities, the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City, community leaders and local officials joined to celebrate the groundbreaking of Erma's at Fairmont, a new affordable housing community serving Salt Lake City seniors.

"LAC is proud to break ground on Erma's at Fairmont, which will bring high-quality, affordable housing to seniors in the heart of Salt Lake City's Sugar House neighborhood," said Rusty Snow, LAC Vice President and Regional Project Partner, at a groundbreaking ceremony held last month. "This project reflects our commitment to finding solutions in communities most impacted by the affordability crisis."

Erma's at Fairmont will feature a mix of one and two- bedroom apartments, which will be leased to seniors earning between 20% to 80% of the area median income (AMI). The apartments, situated directly across from Fairmont Park, will offer a picturesque view and convenient access to nearby medical facilities, shopping centers, entertainment venues, recreational areas, transportation hubs and outdoor activities. Communal amenities include a fitness center, community room, bicycle park, elevator service and structured parking. A second phase of housing is planned on the southern portion of the site, which will add a second tower with additional affordable units.

"This is a very unusual new project," said Daniel Nackerman, Executive Director of the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City and President of HAME, the non-profit developer. "It is located on some of the most expensive land in Utah, yet it is 100% affordable and is in the epicenter of surrounding elements for the quality of life of our seniors. It also helps with our mayor's goal of lessening gentrification in a very booming neighborhood, where seniors can now stay close to the community they have called home for decades."

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 33 states and a portfolio of 200+ properties comprising 30,500+ units housing 100,000+ residents.

About HASLC: The Housing Authority of Salt Lake City is the largest affordable housing provider in the Salt Lake Valley and the largest Housing Authority in Utah. The organization owns 35 rental communities in the city; oversees 3,000 units of other rental households; is a significant developer with 4 projects under construction and 4 more coming soon; and is entering the field of first-time homeownership development at several sites. The $110 million dollar company houses over 12,000 residents each and every day while supporting each household with quality of life support measures. An innovative Board appointed by the mayor leads the success in improving neighborhoods, adding quality housing availability to all, and assisting households in life advancements.

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SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Communities