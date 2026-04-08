Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on New Affordable Housing Development in Columbus, Ohio

New Build-to-Rent community will bring 321 affordable homes to Columbus residents.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, broke ground this week on Landmark on Scioto, a new affordable housing community in Columbus, Ohio. The development marks LAC's first ground-up construction project in the State of Ohio and will provide 321-units of high-quality, affordable housing to residents earning up to 60% of the area median income (AMI).

U.S. Representative Mike Carey (OH-15), Ohio Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Bill Beagle, and OCCH President and CEO Catherine Cawthon joined Lincoln Avenue Communities for the groundbreaking of Landmark on Scioto in Columbus, Ohio.

"LAC is proud to partner with state and local leaders to deliver homes that support families, strengthen neighborhoods and contribute to Columbus' long-term vitality," said James Riley, LAC Vice President and Regional Project Partner. "Landmark on Scioto represents a meaningful investment in this community, and we look forward to providing high-quality, affordable housing to the individuals and families who call Columbus home."

Situated on 44.5 acres, Landmark on Scioto is a Build-to-Rent (BTR) community of one- and two-story buildings featuring 321 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom homes. Communal amenities will include a fitness center, pool, clubhouse, outdoor eating and grilling areas and a variety of open spaces throughout the community. LAC also plans to dedicate roughly 7 acres of the site to the City of Columbus, which will ultimately be converted into a public park.

Riley was joined at the event by local leaders and elected officials, including U.S. Representative Mike Carey (OH-15), Ohio Housing Finance Agency Executive Director Bill Beagle, and OCCH President and CEO Catherine Cawthon.

"Landmark on Scioto marks a significant advancement of the OCCH mission to create affordable, sustainable communities that empower residents and enhance their quality of life," said Catherine Cawthon, President and CEO of OCCH. "It is a wonderful example of the commitment our partners have made to the Columbus community."

"We are grateful to our partners and stakeholders for their support in expanding access to high-quality affordable housing in Columbus, and we look forward to seeing the lasting impact this development will have on the residents it serves," added Riley.

Construction on Landmark on Scioto is underway, and the community is expected to begin leasing in the summer of 2026, with full completion expected in 2028.

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 33 states and a portfolio of 200+ properties comprising 30,500+ units housing 85,000+ residents.

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Communities