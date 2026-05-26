Lincoln Avenue Communities Hosts Grand Opening Ceremony for Affordable Housing Development in San Antonio, Texas

The mission-driven affordable housing company's development will deliver 308 high quality, affordable homes for individuals and families in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, held a grand opening ceremony this month at Leon Creek Flats, a new 308-unit affordable housing development in San Antonio, Texas. The ceremony brought together local business leaders, community officials and LAC leaders to mark the developer's first ground-up affordable housing project in Texas.

Representatives from the San Antonio Housing Trust, community leaders and elected officials joined Lincoln Avenue Communities to cut the ribbon on Leon Creek Flats, a new 308-unit affordable housing community in San Antonio.

"LAC is proud to work with our local partners to meet the needs of communities impacted by the affordability crisis," said Blake Hopkins, LAC Vice President and Regional Project Partner. "Leon Creek Flats provides hundreds of San Antonio families with access to high-quality, affordable homes with amenities and on-site resources that support long-term stability."

Leon Creek Flats will feature a mix of one-, two- and three- bedroom apartments. The community will lease 261 of its units to residents earning at or below 60% of the area median income (AMI), with the remaining 47 units reserved for those earning below 30% AMI.

Communal amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, pool, covered grilling area and a dog park. On-site services such as after-school programs will be available free of charge for families.

"LAC is proud to officially open our first ground-up development in Texas," said Leslie Roering, LAC Vice President, Regional Development. "Leon Creek Flats demonstrates our commitment to expanding affordable housing in markets where the need is greatest, and we look forward to making an impact in this community for many years to come."

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 33 states and a portfolio of 200+ properties comprising 30,500+ units housing 80,000+ residents.

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Communities