Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on Affordable Housing Development in Oklahoma City

LAC's first construction project in Oklahoma will deliver 267 high-quality, affordable homes to families in one of the city's fastest-growing areas.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, broke ground yesterday on The Reserve at Chisholm Creek, a 267-unit affordable housing community for individuals and families in Oklahoma City, marking LAC's first ground-up construction project in the state of Oklahoma.

LAC broke ground on The Reserve at Chisholm Creek in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

"LAC is proud to bring high-quality housing to Oklahoma City, which will create long-term access to affordable housing in one of the city's most dynamic and growing areas," said David Garcia, LAC Vice President and Project Partner. "The Reserve at Chisholm Creek represents our continued commitment to building sustainable, inclusive communities, and we're grateful to our public and private partners who helped make this project possible."

The Reserve at Chisholm Creek will feature a mix of one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments with communal amenities including a swimming pool, playground, dog park, fitness center, and clubroom for resident gatherings. Units will feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, and ample storage including coat and linen closets. Additionally, the building includes a rooftop solar panel installation to offset common area electricity use, reinforcing LAC's commitment to sustainability.

The Reserve at Chisholm Creek will lease its units to individuals and families earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The development was financed with a 4% non-competitive Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC), along with tax-exempt bonds and Oklahoma state low-income housing tax credits issued by Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency (OHFA). Chase Bank provided construction financing, Barings provided the permanent loan, and US Bank purchased the federal and state LIHTCs. Rosemann & Associates is the architect and CMS Willowbrook is the general contractor. The development will comply with Section 42 of the Internal Revenue Code and the Oklahoma Qualified Allocation Plan (QAP).

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 31 states and a portfolio of 170+ properties comprising 30,500+ units housing 80,000+ residents.

