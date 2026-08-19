Lincoln Avenue Communities Breaks Ground on New Mixed-Income Senior Housing Community in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC), a mission-driven acquirer and developer of affordable housing, held a ceremony this week to mark the official groundbreaking of Tabor Village, a new 229-unit mixed-income senior housing community in Dallas' District 8. The project will convert the 19-acre lot, previously owned by the neighboring Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, into new housing for local seniors.

Local leaders, community officials and financing partners joined Lincoln Avenue Communities for Tuesday's groundbreaking at Tabor Village, a 229-unit mixed-used senior housing community now underway in Dallas.

"Today marks a major step toward addressing the growing affordability crisis for seniors in Dallas," said Blake Hopkins, LAC Vice President and Regional Project Partner. "We're proud to break ground on Tabor Village to create a space where seniors can find stable, attainable housing in the community they have called home for generations."

Tabor Village will include a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. 15% percent of units will be reserved for residents earning up to 50% of the Area Median Income (AMI), 75% for those earning up to 60% of AMI, and the remaining 10% will be leased at market rate. Residents will have access to walking trails, a swimming pool, a dog park, and a fitness center.

"Right here in Dallas, there are well over 42,000 elderly people who live alone, and over 31,000 of them live at or below the poverty line," said Branden D. Walker, Senior Pastor at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church. "That's why an initiative like Tabor Village matters, because how we treat people as they get older says a lot about who we are as a community."

Tabor Village was developed in partnership with the City of Dallas Housing Finance Corporation and Onyx Legacy Group, with financing provided by Citibank, NA and WNC & Associates.

"This project reflects our approach of pairing affordability with quality of life," said Leslie Roering, LAC Vice President, Regional Development. "Seniors here will have amenities and housing options that fit a range of income levels, all in one community."

About LAC: Lincoln Avenue Communities (LAC) is one of the nation's fastest-growing developers, investors, and operators of affordable and workforce housing, providing high-quality, sustainable homes for lower- and moderate-income individuals, seniors, and families nationwide. LAC is a mission-driven organization with a presence in 33 states and a portfolio of 200+ properties comprising 30,500+ units housing 100,000+ residents.

SOURCE Lincoln Avenue Communities