Lincoln College Bachelor of Law Under Way

LINCOLN, Ill., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln College's newest bachelor's degree option is growing. The Bachelor of Arts in Law degree is drawing new students to Lincoln College because of the uniqueness of the program.

While there are a handful of schools across the country that offer undergraduate degree programs in law, the Lincoln College program has unique characteristics that make it stand out from other colleges and universities. For example, the Lincoln College program offers courses that are similar to those offered during the first two years of law school.

The curriculum includes a full semester-long LSAT (Law School Admission Test) preparation course. Courses were designed with guidance from practicing attorneys and are taught using the same methods and approach followed by law schools. The program culminates with a Moot Court Trial competition where students will have the opportunity to apply what they have learned.

The Lincoln College B.A. in Law Advisory Council convened via teleconference for its inaugural autumn meeting on September 25, 2020. The council consists of judges, attorneys, and legal professionals from the region, state, and beyond. Members are committed to recruiting and retaining students for the program, developing internships and practical learning experiences, and identifying and securing sources of program funding.

Despite challenges related to COVID-19, the new degree successfully held in-person classes through November. Law 101 Introduction to Legal Studies, Law 105 Introduction to the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Law 202 Legal Research and Writing, and Law 205 Real Property Law were among the courses offered to Lincoln College students for the fall semester. Law 210 Law of Contracts and Law 300 Tort Law will be added for Spring 2021.

Lincoln College sophomore and Lincoln resident Alex Bergin said, "I have been interested in the purpose and operation of the law for a long time so when I learned that Lincoln College was offering legal studies, I jumped at the opportunity. I hope to be able to use my studies here to benefit the people of Illinois as an attorney, legislator, or circuit court judge."

The program offers the flexibility to pursue tracks other than law school preparation. Students who choose not to attend law school but would like to work in the legal profession are still encouraged to enroll.

"I was interested in the legal field because of my mother. She works as a paralegal and it excites me when she is working and I get to go into the office and help her. A week before classes started an administrator told me I could sign up for the new law program and I immediately did," said sophomore Kiya Johnson.

The Bachelor of Arts in Law program prepares graduates to advance to law school or pursue other career opportunities requiring a solid foundation in law such as paralegals, legal administrative assistants, and legal interns.

Prospective students may contact the Lead Faculty for Law, Associate Professor Tom Cullen, with any questions at [email protected].

Visit lincolncollege.edu for more information.

