Lincoln Educational Services Re-Opens Queens, NY Campus

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ: LINC), a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 20 hands-on career fields, announced that it has re-opened its Queens, NY campus today and has resumed on-site instruction on a limited basis. With the re-opening, all 22 Lincoln Tech campuses nationwide have now returned to at least some level of normal on-campus operations.

"We are proud to report that all Lincoln Tech campuses are now open for students to safely return to campus," commented Scott Shaw, Lincoln Tech's President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we continue to maintain necessary social distancing protocols and require safety precautions such as wearing face masks on campus, moving forward campuses will utilize a blended curriculum format. Students can complete the hands-on, lab portion of their program on campus, while receiving instructor-led presentations and discussions via remote, online technology platforms."

"We have worked closely with our regulators and local authorities to develop a re-opening plan with our primary objective being the health and safety of our students and staff," Shaw adds. "And we'll be able to continue driving successful outcomes for our graduates by resuming on-campus classes."

Lincoln has approximately 380 students currently enrolled at the campus, which is located in the Whitestone section of Queens at 15-30 Petracca Place. All students are training for careers that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deems essential – automotive technicians, electricians, and electronic systems specialists.

"Our students are to be commended for the way they've handled the transition to remote learning over the last four months," says Herman Dawkins, President of the Queens campus. "We also have to thank our faculty and staff for the commitment they've shown to delivering instruction in a very new format, and to ensuring almost no disruption to their students' studies and progress."

The campus was originally established in 1999, when the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association selected Lincoln Tech as its training partner and opened the Center for Automotive Education and Training (CAET). Lincoln Tech's Queens campus was built within the CAET facility, giving dealerships from across the state the chance to work directly with the campus' Career Services department to identify, interview, and hire new talent for their open positions. The Electrical and Electronic Systems Technology program was introduced at the campus earlier this year.

The Queens campus trains students in careers that are projected to add more than 95,000 positions across New York State by 2028, with more than 40,000 Automotive Technicians and more than 55,000 electricians needed. New York is currently ranked as a Top 5 state in the nation for both industries*.

About Lincoln Educational Services Corporation

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation is a leading provider of diversified career-oriented post-secondary education. Lincoln offers recent high school graduates and working adults career-oriented programs in five principal areas of study: automotive technology, health sciences, skilled trades, information technology, and hospitality services. Lincoln has provided the workforce with skilled technicians since its inception in 1946.

Lincoln currently operates 22 campuses in 14 states under three brands: Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, and Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences. Lincoln also operates Lincoln Culinary Institute in the states of Connecticut and Maryland.

For more information, go to lincolntech.edu.

