Lincoln Healthcare Leadership Names Jeanette Lynn Flom President

23 May, 2023

SOUTHPORT, Conn., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Healthcare Leadership (LHL), a renowned healthcare advisory company, announced today that Jeanette Lynn Flom will assume the role of President, as current Founder & President David Ellis transitions to Executive Chairman, effective immediately.

Flom joined LHL in April 2022 as COO, overseeing strategic and operational aspects of the company, and serving as Managing Director for its prestigious Senior Living 100 and Home Care 100 Leadership Conferences. Flom brought more than 20 years' experience in healthcare and leadership roles, including at AVIA and American Diabetes Association.

"Jeanette is a proven and energetic leader who has been in the trenches with our staff the past year, working daily to elevate the visionary education and valuable networks at the core of what we do," said David Ellis. "She's the perfect fit to lead our organization into the future."

Commenting on her new role, Jeanette said, "I am honored by the confidence shown in me by David. We intend to build on our strong foundation and take Lincoln to new heights. We'll continue driving our mission to inspire excellence in leadership, strategy and innovation, and be a true strategic partner to healthcare leaders."

David Ellis founded LHL in 1998 with the launch of LTC 100. Under his leadership, Lincoln's portfolio has grown to include Home Care 100, Senior Living 100, HI2, and the Lincoln Intelligence Group, which has built a strong team of forward-thinking analysts. David will continue to be involved in the company's Board of Directors.

As part of Lincoln's new leadership structure, Tim Craig will now oversee LTC 100 as Managing Director and Jim Kovac will serve as Managing Director for Senior Living 100. Tim has been with LHL since 2011, and will retain his corporate role of SVP Payers, Policy and Innovation. Jim transitions to his role after eight years overseeing LHL's business development as Chief Growth Director.

About Lincoln Healthcare Leadership 
Lincoln Healthcare Leadership has a rich history in creating valuable networks, facilitating best-practice sharing and delivering original business insights to top-tier audiences in the home care, long term care and senior living sectors. We aim to have a meaningful impact on the U.S. healthcare system, leading to higher quality, lower cost and more coordinated care. 

Amy Rafael, VP Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE Lincoln Healthcare Leadership

