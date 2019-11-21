Lincoln International Adds Michael Siano as Managing Director

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Siano to the firm's New York office. Having spent close to two decades in investment banking focused on the healthcare sector, Michael brings deep industry knowledge, extensive expertise and meaningful relationships to the firm and its Healthcare Group. He will lead coverage of the Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the firm and healthcare team," stated Rob Brown, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Lincoln North America. "Michael's experience brings incremental expertise at a time of significant change and growth in the healthcare sector, where we see digitization and technology revolutionizing the industry."

Michael focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory services along with strategic advisory in capital raise, divestiture and financing transactions. Michael has completed over 40 transactions in the healthcare sector for some of the most prominent companies in the industry.

Prior to joining Lincoln, Michael was at Houlihan Lokey where he helped lead the firm's Healthcare Information Technology team. Previously, Michael worked as a Director at Deutsche Bank in the Healthcare Investment Banking group.

Michael added, "I have been impressed by the Lincoln healthcare team's track record of growth and success and I am excited to join the team. The healthcare sector is undergoing an incredible transformation fueled by the rapid adoption of technology. I look forward to providing unique perspectives and thoughtful advice to help our clients navigate these exciting changes."

About Lincoln International



