Lincoln International Continues to Ascend M&A League Tables

CHICAGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International is pleased to announce that Mergermarket, a leading provider of forward-looking intelligence, real-time business news, analysis and data on M&A, has released its 1H 2019 results, which demonstrate Lincoln's growth and the positive momentum of its transaction advisory business. Over the first half of 2019, Lincoln advised on 78 transactions globally.

Per Mergermarket's 1H 2019 report, Lincoln markedly increased its position across each of its core M&A advisory platforms and regions. Notably, by deal count (buy and sell) on deals of any size and including all advisors (accounting firms and other networks of independent business marketing under a common brand), Lincoln ranked:

#16 globally, up from #19 at this point last year

#14 in Europe (up from #15)

(up from #15) #13 in U.S. (up from #19)

#4 in global private equity buyouts and exits (up from #7)

Per Mergermarket data for the 1H 2019, for assignments representing the seller on mid-market transactions (enterprise values of less than $1 billion or undisclosed values), and eliminating accounting firms and networks of independent businesses, Lincoln ranked:

#5 in U.S., up from tied for #10 at this point last year

#3 in Europe , (down from #2)

, (down from #2) #2 globally (up from tied for #3)

#1 tied in global private equity exits (up from #3)

Jim Lawson, Lincoln's Chairman and Global Co-CEO, commented, "Lincoln's strong position and continued rise in Mergermarket's rankings are a direct reflection of the focus and investments we have made in our people, culture and platform. We are on track for record revenues in each of our business segments."

Mr. Lawson continued, "I commend our team of 500 professionals across 15 countries for their tireless efforts and the exceptional results they continuously achieve for our clients."

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 500 professionals across 15 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

