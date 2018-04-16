Lincoln International Expands into Nordic Region through Addition of Stockholm-based Team

Björn Åkerlund, Gunnar Brundin and John Hamilton were most recently partners with Nordhaven, an independent, partner‐owned corporate finance advisory firm which they founded originally as Navigo Partners in 2009. They focus on sell‐side M&A advisory services in the business services, technology, consumer and industrial sectors and, as such, the Stockholm team is aligned with Lincoln International's six core industry sectors.

"Integrating Björn, Gunnar, John and their team into Lincoln International enables the firm to further leverage their longstanding success in the Nordic region through our global platform and deep industry expertise," said Jim Lawson, Chairman and Global Co-Chief Executive Officer for Lincoln International. "Together, we will deliver broader solutions to our respective clients – expanding the sphere of potential buyers due to our combined reach within the Nordic region and beyond."

Björn Åkerlund has more than 30 years of investment banking experience. Before co-founding Navigo, Björn was with several financial institutions including Handelsbanken, Enskilda and Öhman. He has extensive expertise of both domestic and cross-border M&A transactions as well as IPO transactions.

Gunnar Brundin co-founded Navigo and has since been dedicated to growing the firm. Having worked at Investor AB, Carnegie Investment Bank and Kaupthing Bank prior to Navigo, Gunnar gained invaluable experience with complex transactions, including cross-border M&A and debt restructurings.

John Hamilton, also one of the original partners of Navigo, has spent his entire career in international M&A execution, covering private and public transactions. He brings to Lincoln International expertise not only from Navigo, but also from his former roles at Greenhill & Co. and Deutsche Bank.

Phil McCreanor, Managing Director and head of Lincoln International's London office, will have oversight of Nordic operations. He commented, "I am pleased that we have been able to transition from being longtime industry collaborators into a strong fit as true colleagues within Lincoln International. The team's local execution capabilities, together with Lincoln's international reach and industry knowledge, creates a true competitive advantage for the firm, both in Scandinavia and globally."

"We are very excited to join such a well-established and highly respected firm," stated John Hamilton. "Lincoln International's intense focus on clients, reputation for quality and professionalism and commitment to cultural values, along with its vast geographic footprint, is a perfect match for us. Based on industry insights, cross border transaction expertise and proprietary intelligence we can bring the mid-market advisory offer in the Nordics to a whole new level."

About Lincoln International

Lincoln International specializes in merger and acquisition advisory services, debt advisory services, private capital raising and restructuring advice on mid-market transactions. Lincoln International also provides fairness opinions, valuations and joint venture and partnering advisory services on a wide range of transaction sizes. With twenty offices in the Americas, Asia and Europe, Lincoln International has strong local knowledge and contacts in key global economies. The firm provides clients with senior-level attention, in-depth industry expertise and integrated resources. By being focused and independent, Lincoln International serves its clients without conflicts of interest. More information about Lincoln International can be obtained at www.lincolninternational.com.

