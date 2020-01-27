Lincoln International Hires Daniele Candiani as Managing Director in Italy

MILAN, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Daniele Candiani to the firm's Milan office as Managing Director in the Debt Advisory Group. Daniele will leverage his 25 years of investment banking advisory experience both as a lender and an advisor to develop the debt advisory business for acquisitions by private equity and corporates, refinancing, recapitalisations, debt restructuring and special situations.



"The addition of Daniele to our Italian operations aligns with our strategic goal of delivering important investment banking and corporate finance advisory services in key markets of the global economy," commented Saverio Rondelli, Lincoln International Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Italy. "Daniele's significant debt & capital advisory experience will be an immediate complement to Lincoln clients seeking financing solutions to achieve their goals."



Most recently, Daniele was Partner and Head of Debt & Capital Advisory Italy at Deloitte Financial Advisory. Prior to Deloitte, Daniele spent eleven years as a General Manager and Head of Italy at IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, where he focused on LBOs and corporate financing. Daniele has also worked in M&A and Debt Advisory at KPMG Corporate Finance, and previously he worked in the Acquisition & Leveraged Finance team of Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein (merged into Commerzbank AG), SMBC (The Sumitomo Bank LTD), and at IntesaSanPaolo (Investment Banking Division). He began his career at Accenture, after serving as an Ensign in the Italian Navy.

Daniele stated, "I'm thrilled to join Lincoln International at a time when alternative lenders are taking a relevant role in LBO financing worldwide and in the financing to corporates. By linking my experience in Debt Advisory and M&A, I look forward to delivering flexible and innovative financing solutions to make an impact that matters to both long-term and prospective clients, as Lincoln does best."

About Lincoln International

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 500 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

SOURCE Lincoln International LLC

Related Links

http://www.lincolninternational.com

