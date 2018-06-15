Lincoln International represents Sentinel Capital Partners in the sale of RotoMetrics

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RotoMetrics provides made-to-order precision rotary cutting tooling solutions for web converting and printing applications. The Company's products are critical in helping converters and OEMs succeed in the manufacturing of a wide range of tags, labels, fabricated parts and packaging items used in the consumer goods, healthcare, electrical, automotive and industrial markets. RotoMetrics is the world leader in the tag and label market and has established a unique global footprint of eight manufacturing facilities and over 15 sales offices across five continents. RotoMetrics' unique combination of speed, reliability, advanced science and exceptional people helps more than 5,500 customers and OEMs succeed by creating new business opportunities.

Lincoln acted as the exclusive investment banking representative for Sentinel and RotoMetrics, working closely with the Company's management team and shareholders throughout the sale process. This included providing advisory expertise and managing the preparatory, marketing, negotiation and due diligence phases of the transaction.

About RotoMetrics

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with facilities on five continents, RotoMetrics is the worldwide leader in precision rotary tooling for the printing and converting industries, enabling the efficient conversion of substrates into individual labels and parts through customized cutting solutions to help customers and partners "Unlock the Power of Precision"™.

More information about RotoMetrics can be obtained at +1 (800) 325-3851, +1 (636) 587-3600 or www.rotometrics.com.

About Lincoln International

Lincoln International specializes in merger and acquisition advisory services, debt advisory services, private capital raising and restructuring advice on mid-market transactions. Lincoln International also provides fairness opinions, valuations and joint ventures and advisory services on a wide range of transaction sizes. With twenty offices in the Americas, Asia and Europe, Lincoln International has strong local knowledge and contacts in key global economies. The firm provides clients with senior-level attention, in-depth industry expertise and integrated resources. By being focused and independent, Lincoln International serves its clients without conflicts of interest. More information about Lincoln International can be obtained at www.lincolninternational.com.

Media Contact

Carrie Grapenthin

+1 (312) 628-1570

CGrapenthin@lincolninternational.com

