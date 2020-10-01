Lincoln International Strengthens German M&A Advisory with the Addition of Rainer Miller

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm, today announced that Rainer Miller has joined the firm's Frankfurt office as a Managing Director. Rainer will primarily lead mergers and acquisitions (M&A) execution, providing strategic leadership on transactions across all industries.

Rainer, with nearly 30-years in investment banking and the investment industry, has extensive experience across private equity, venture capital and corporate finance, accompanying clients in creating value through successful exits or divestments or creating and developing portfolios with add-ons or buy & build strategies. He brings in-depth execution knowledge and established relationships, particularly around industrial companies, to Lincoln International.

"We are very pleased to have Rainer join our constantly growing team in Frankfurt," stated Michael Drill, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Lincoln International AG. "Rainer's vast experience in various investment phases is an asset to the firm and our clients. The addition of Rainer expands our advisory capabilities around larger buy-sides and capital raisings."

Friedrich Bieselt, Managing Director and Board Member of Lincoln International AG, added, "The addition of Rainer further provides clients with the best-of-breed thinking and ingenuity that has become well-known for Lincoln International's execution approach. Rainer will further strengthen our position as a 'go-to' advisor for complex and larger deals."

Prior to joining Lincoln International, Rainer worked at Bachert as a Senior Project Manager, consulting for special situations, including carve out, distressed and insolvency. Previously, he held positions as an Investment Director at BWK Unternehmensbeteiligung, focusing on private equity minority and majority investments, a Senior Investment Manager at SHS, where he specialized in venture and later state investments, along with distressed investments, and a Senior Vice President of technology investments in the capital market business. Formerly, he worked as a Project Manager at BWK and a Corporate Relationship Manager and Credit Specialist at BW-Bank. Rainer earned a Master of Economics at University of Hohenheim and a Bachelor of Economics at University of Tübingen.

"I am truly excited about the opportunity to join the successful and growing Lincoln organization, and to add to Lincoln International's impressive momentum in the German and global M&A markets," commented Rainer.

This is the fourth Managing Director addition to the Frankfurt team in 2020 which currently comprises more than 75 investment bankers and support staff.

