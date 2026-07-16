Lincoln International to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6, 2026

CHICAGO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, Inc. (NYSE: LCLN), a global investment banking advisory firm, will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Lincoln will also host a conference call to review the results at 7:30 a.m. Central Time.

Lincoln's Chief Executive Officer, Rob Brown, and Chief Financial Officer, Ted Heidloff, will discuss the second quarter 2026 financial results and provide perspective on recent business performance and market trends. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

Investors and analysts may participate in the live conference call by dialing +1 (877) 270-2148 (toll-free domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6060 (international). Please register at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

A live webcast of the conference call, along with accompanying presentation materials, will be available on the Investor Relations section of Lincoln's website, www.lcln.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes and will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Lincoln International

Lincoln International is a trusted investment banking advisor to business owners, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, and public and private companies worldwide. Our services include mergers and acquisitions advisory, private funds and capital markets advisory, and valuations and opinions. With more than 1,400 professionals in more than 30 offices across 14 countries, we combine perspective on the global private capital markets with deep industry expertise, market intelligence and strategic insights to deliver exceptional execution and build lasting client relationships. Connect with us at www.lcln.com.

SOURCE Lincoln International