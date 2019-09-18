Lincoln International's Frankfurt Strengthens its Consumer Expertise

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, a global investment banking advisory firm focused on the mid-market, announced today that it has added further expertise and experience to its Global Consumer Group with the hiring of Dirk Damegger.

Dirk joins the firm as a Managing Director in the Frankfurt office with responsibility for driving continued growth for Lincoln's consumer expertise and services in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. He has nearly 20 years of experience in the consumer and retail industry and has led numerous mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and corporate finance transactions for pan-European corporate clients as well as financial sponsors. He is the latest Managing Director hire for the Frankfurt office, which now includes 14 Managing Directors.

Before joining Lincoln International, Dirk provided mergers and acquisitions advisory at investment bank Raymond James. He started his career at Credit Suisse First Boston and gained further sector and transaction experience at Sal. Oppenheim, Société Générale and IKB.

Among his recent transactions are advising on the sale of J.A. Woll Handels GmbH to the B & M Group, which was an important milestone for the entry of the English non-food discounter into the German market. He also advised EQT on the acquisition of the bakery discount chain backwerk. In the fashion retail sector, he advised Gerry Weber on the acquisition of Hallhuber. In addition, he has worked with various financial investors in the most recent transactions in consumer electronics, furniture, cosmetics and workwear sectors.

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 500 professionals across 16 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success.

