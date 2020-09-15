Lincoln Investment Capital Holdings, LLC Announces Acquisition of Hanlon Advisory Software

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Investment Software Group, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lincoln Investment Capital Holdings, LLC, today announced the acquisition of Hanlon Advisory Software ("HAS"), a division of Hanlon Investment Management, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Lincoln Investment Capital Holdings, LLC is the parent company of Lincoln Investment Planning, LLC ("Lincoln Investment"), a leading full-service broker-dealer and registered investment adviser. The acquisition of HAS fortifies and advances Lincoln Investment's technology through a highly integrated platform. The new technology capabilities reduce the need for disparate applications through the integration of tools that enhance the advisor-client experience.

"The execution of the technology roadmap is among our top priorities as we continue to enhance our advisor-client relationship management practices to be at the forefront of industry standards," said Edward Forst, president and CEO of Lincoln Investment Capital Holdings, LLC. "Hanlon Advisory Software has one of the best-integrated platforms in the fintech marketplace, built by a talented team who understands our business and the principles that guide us. We are really excited to embrace all they bring to our company."

Over the last several years, Lincoln Investment has grown exponentially both organically and through making acquisitions. The need to successfully unify and enhance systems supporting the advisor-client experience is a cornerstone of both the company's growth and client service strategies. The integration of HAS across Lincoln Investment will accelerate the implementation of the company's five-year technology roadmap, introduced in early 2020. The combined technical expertise of HAS and Lincoln Investment will enhance the firm's ability to drive the future of advisor-client engagement.

"Lincoln Investment is an exceptional financial services company with strong values and a genuine commitment to ensuring a superb advisor-client experience. This commitment reassures us that years of developing and enhancing the Hanlon Advisory Software platform will continue and accelerate as the platform meets its full potential," said Sean Hanlon, CEO of Hanlon Investment Management. "We have transferred our engineering expertise and software to fuel Lincoln Investment's growth, integral to the future of Lincoln."

Hanlon Investment Management will remain focused on operating and growing its asset management and world-class, open-architecture, UMA-TAMP, called the Hanlon Managed Accounts Platform (HMAP), as well as its direct-to-client Wealth Management business.

Hanlon Investment Management was advised by the Asset & Wealth Management Investment Banking group of Raymond James Financial, Inc.

About Lincoln Investment

Lincoln Investment Planning, LLC is a leading full-service independent broker-dealer and registered investment adviser providing investment, wealth and retirement planning services nationwide. The company currently has 400 employees and over 1,000 financial advisors in 39 states. Lincoln Investment serves over 355,000 individual investors, with over $41 billion in assets including $20 billion in fee-based assets and provides retirement plan services to employees of more than 4,000 employers nationwide. For more information, visit www.lincolninvestment.com .

About Hanlon Investment Management

Hanlon Investment Management ("Hanlon") is an innovative asset management, wealth management, services and fintech company. Hanlon's industry-leading, unified managed account platform includes an extensive list of proprietary and third-party investment solutions. Hanlon Advisory Software is a leading fintech provider of personalized and open architecture technology for successful independent advisors and RIAs. The software offers simplicity and customization for advisors to serve their clients with additional value-adds such as comprehensive planning, investment management and client portals. The digital performance reporting, trading, rebalancing and billing propel RIAs forward with greater operational efficiency and cost savings. For more information, visit http://www.hanlon.com/.

About Raymond James Asset & Wealth Management Investment Banking

Drawing upon deep expertise across the asset management, wealth management and securities industries, the Asset & Wealth Management group at Raymond James provides high-quality financial and strategic advice to firms undergoing transformational events, including M&A, public offerings of equity and debt, private placements, divestitures, spinoffs, capital raises, recapitalizations and succession plans. The group's senior bankers, who pride themselves on delivering personalized advice focused on clients' best interests, average more than 20 years of experience and collectively have completed more than 300 investment banking engagements as of June 2020.

