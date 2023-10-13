Lincoln Investment Planning, LLC and BNY Mellon's Pershing Announce a New Custodial Relationship

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Investment Planning, LLC (Lincoln Investment), and BNY Mellon's Pershing are expanding their long-standing clearing arrangement as Lincoln Investment transitions its self-clearing business onto a single custodial platform. The company has also selected Pershing X's Wove wealth management platform to provide a suite of technology solutions to its financial professionals.

Lincoln Investment's conversion of its Solutions assets to a single custodial platform, supported by BNY Mellon's Pershing, will be a transformative step in the company's 55-year history. The new clearing arrangement addresses the company's need for enhanced technology and product solutions to meet financial professional and consumer demands, as well as supports Lincoln Investment's ability to deliver on strategic enterprise initiatives in the future. Until now, Lincoln Investment has maintained dual clearing arrangements.

BNY Mellon's Pershing is a leading provider of clearing and custody services, with over $2 trillion in global assets under custody. The firm's Pershing X business unit unveiled the innovative new Wove platform in June. Wove is designed to seamlessly integrate all the technology tools advisors use into a single, data-driven platform.

Lincoln Investment will also use BNY Mellon Pershing's NetX360®+ custodial technology platform to help support its clients with market data, news, research, financial planning and reporting tools. Additionally, Lincoln Investment will have access to BNY Mellon Pershing's NetXInvestor® portal, which offers clients of broker-dealer and registered investment adviser firms a wide range of resources and easy access to account information in a digital and secure manner.

"The character, commitment and capabilities of BNY Mellon Pershing's leadership and relationship management services teams assured us they are the ideal partner for Lincoln Investment's unprecedented transformation," said Ed Forst, CEO and President, Lincoln Investment. "BNY Mellon Pershing's state-of-the-art, full-service Wove wealth management platform is the solution we need for our financial professionals and clients and for the future of the company. We feel confident that we have found a partner for the long-term who can provide the right service model."

"We're thrilled to expand upon our more than 25-year relationship with Lincoln Investment," said Jim Crowley, Global Head, BNY Mellon's Pershing. "The decision to completely transition their clearing services to us, as well as adopt Wove as their wealth management platform of choice for their advisors, speaks to the mutual trust we have cultivated—and the impact that Wove is already having in the marketplace after debuting in June. We look forward to helping Lincoln Investment grow their business and best serve their clients."

Media Contacts

Lincoln Investment

Linda Heist

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 215-881-4611

BNY Mellon's Pershing

Liz Ozaist

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 347-528-3559

ABOUT BNY MELLON'S PERSHING

BNY Mellon's Pershing is a leading provider of clearing and custody services. BNY Mellon | Pershing is uniquely positioned to help complex financial services firms transform their businesses, drive growth, maximize efficiency, and manage risk and regulation. Wealth management and institutional firms outsource to Pershing, or one of Pershing's affiliates, trading and settlement services, investment solutions, bank and brokerage custody, middle- and back- office support, data insights and business consulting. Pershing brings together high-touch service, an open digital platform and the BNY Mellon enterprise to deliver a differentiated experience for every client. Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. With offices around the world, Pershing has over $2 trillion in assets and millions of investor accounts. Pershing affiliates include Pershing X, Inc. and BNY Mellon Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com, or follow @Pershing on LinkedIn or Twitter.

ABOUT PERSHING X

Pershing X, Inc. is a technology provider focused on delivering the most interoperable and data-driven suite of advisory tools in the wealth management industry. Pershing X technology, including the Wove platform, is designed to create an effortless and intuitive experience that allows for integration with multiple leading custodians. This allows wealth management professionals to focus their time on the business of advice, not technology, in order to maximize efficiency and optimize the experience for every client. Investment advisory solutions, if offered, may be provided by BNY Mellon Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 or one or more affiliates of BNY Mellon. Pershing X is an affiliate of Pershing LLC, each BNY Mellon companies. Pershing and Pershing X do not provide investment advice. Additional information is available on pershingx.com.

ABOUT LINCOLN INVESTMENT

With over 55 years of proven industry leadership and experience in delivering investment strategies, Lincoln Investment is a leading broker-dealer. Its network includes over 1,000 financial professionals nationwide. The company serves the diverse financial needs of over 355,000 clients representing $49 billion in assets. Lincoln has been voted one of the Top Workplaces in the Delaware Valley for the 14th consecutive year. For more information, visit www.lincolninvestment.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

SOURCE Lincoln Investment